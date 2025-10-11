Japan's Minami Katsu maintained a two-stroke lead at the LPGA Buick Shanghai with a 4-under-par round of 68 in the third round on Saturday. Minami Katsu maintains 2-stroke lead in Shanghai

One day after setting the course record with a sizzling 61 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Katsu carded six birdies and two bogeys to move to 17-under as she chases her first title on the LPGA Tour.

Katsu will have her work cut out for her on Sunday trying to hold off multiple major winners Minjee Lee of Australia and Jeeno Thitikul, who are tied for second at 15-under.

With a victory, Katsu would become the 12th first-time winner this season, which would tie for the most in LPGA history. She also would become the 27th different winner in 2025, which would set an LPGA Tour records.

"I didn't know about that, there were no multiple winners this season," said Katsu, 27. "That was the first time I heard about that. So a bit surprised about that. Also, it's very competitive out here and I feel like there is a chance for everyone. Everyone is grinding hard each day, and every since the I turned professional I felt that everybody has the same opportunity and chance. So feel like that's kind of a surprise. But feel like everybody has a chance."

Lee climbed into contention with a 7-under 65 on Saturday that included a field-leading nine birdies. She delivered five consecutive birdies from holes Nos. 7-11 while coping with temperatures in the mid-90s.

"I can't control what anyone else is doing, so I'm just going to focus on what I can do and do it to the best of my ability," Lee said of her approach to the final round. "So, you know I'm just going to try and execute every single shot like 100% and just try and be super committed. Like I said, it's really hot out there, so just trying to be, you know, mentally focused and try to put one foot in front of the other is going to be important."

Lee is looking for her 12th win on the LPGA Tour and second of the season after taking the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Thitikul shot a clean 6-under 66 six birdies, zero bogeys and is chasing her sixth title and second of the season after winning the Mizuho Americas Open.

Jenny Bae and South Korea's Somi Lee are tied for fourth and three shots off the pace at 14-under.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.