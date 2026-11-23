When the chequered flag fell at Portimao on Sunday, Marc Marquez didn’t win the race, finishing a lowly eighth. Yet that calculated ride across the Algarve International Circuit sealed his eighth MotoGP world championship and 10th across all Grand Prix classes. Ducati's Marc Marquez is tossed in the air after becoming the new world champion. (AFP) more In one stroke, the 33-year-old Spaniard moved past Valentino Rossi’s seven top-flight crowns and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Giacomo Agostini’s all-time premier-class benchmark of eight. Inevitably, the achievement has once again thrown open the GOAT debate despite the fact that cross-era comparisons in motorcycle racing will never yield true results. Agostini (1964-1977) raced in an age of lethal circuits and simultaneous multi-class entries, winning 15 titles across 350cc and 500cc machines. Modern legend Rossi (1996-2021) transformed MotoGP into a global cultural phenomenon by conquering both two-stroke 500s and the four-stroke era. Still, in the hyper competitive, aerodynamics laden, spec-electronics era of MotoGP — where a mere 10th of a second can separate the entire grid — Marquez’s titles make an overwhelming case that he is the finest rider the sport has ever seen. What truly sets him apart isn't merely the trophy cabinet, but the extraordinary way he rewrote the physics of riding, especially after surviving career-threatening crash in 2020 to completely reinvent himself to conquer the sport twice. Marquez arrived in MotoGP in 2013 as a 20-year-old force of nature who broke the established order’s understanding of what a motorcycle could do. Until then, dragging a knee was standard and grazing an elbow was a rare trick.

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez with the legendary Giacomo Agostini. (AP)

But what Marquez did with his body was unprecedented. Leaning at angles exceeding 65 degrees and routinely using his knee and elbow to push a sliding front tyre back onto the tarmac after it had already lost grip, the ‘Ant of Cervera’ pushed his bike beyond its designed capabilities, overpowering them through sheer reflex. During his first tenure with Honda from 2013 to 2019, he claimed six titles in seven years, often wrestling a difficult machine to victories as his teammates simply struggled to keep it upright. His 2019 campaign remains the gold standard of modern dominance, yielding 12 wins and six second-place finishes across 19 races without ever finishing lower than second in any Grand Prix he completed. But in Marquez’s case, his greatness is measured by how hard the champion fell and his will to climb back out from the bottom. After shattering his right humerus in Jerez in 2020, Marquez spent four years trapped with medical problems, enduring four major arm operations and recurring double vision. This was in addition to the steady decline of Honda’s competitiveness. Many greats fade away when their bodies stop supporting their minds. But not the Spaniard. In fact, he gambled everything on the second act. After walking away from a lucrative factory Honda contract, the diminutive athlete decided to ride a year-old satellite Ducati in 2024 just to prove to himself that he could still win. After going two-and-a-half years without a win, Marquez returned to the top step at the 2024 Aragon GP in the older Ducati, also winning two more races that season. That leap of faith propelled him into the factory Ducati garage which meant a six-time world champion was handed the fastest bike on the grid. And the result is in front of us as Marquez delivered back-to-back world championships in 2025 and 2026.

Ducati Lenovo's Marc Marquez. (REUTERS)