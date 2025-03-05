Menu Explore
Motor racing-F1 champions McLaren still the team to beat, says Leclerc

Reuters |
Mar 05, 2025 03:36 AM IST

By Alex Fraser

HT Image
HT Image

MARANELLO, Italy, - Formula One champions McLaren will still be the team to beat when the season starts in Australia next week, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Tuesday.

McLaren edged Ferrari, who now have seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton on board, to the title by 14 points last season as they were crowned champions for the first time in 26 years.

Formula One data indicated the Woking-based team were quicker than Ferrari on low fuel, with a slightly smaller advantage on race pace, in testing in Bahrain last week.

"Today I feel like McLaren remains the team to beat," Leclerc said at an event to celebrate 20 years of collaboration between Ferrari and sports brand Puma at the team’s historic base in Maranello, Italy.

"However it is very difficult to be sure of the picture given in tests because we have no idea on what fuel level they are running and everything.

"Our testing went pretty well, we went through our programme which is the most important and we didn’t have any bad surprises which is good as well," added the Monegasque driver.

"But the performance remains to be seen next week once we get into Australia for qualifying."

Leclerc was full of praise for his new teammate, who will be chasing a record eighth title at the age of 40.

"Obviously with Lewis there was quite a lot of attention around the team this winter break but it’s great, it’s normal I mean he is a legend of the sport and joining the most iconic team of the sport," he said.

"I've been focusing on myself as much as I could during this winter break to be as ready as possible for this year and I feel ready and everyone seems to be very motivated so I’m looking forward to it."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

See More
