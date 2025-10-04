PROVIDENCE, R.I. — James Murphy threw two touchdown passes, Matt Childs ran for two scores and Miles Brophy picked off a pass with 37 seconds left as Brown upset Rhode Island 28-21 in the Governor's Cup on Friday night. Murphy, Childs key Brown offense in 28-21 Governor's Cup win over Rhode Island

The Rams, ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, were facing third-and-10 from midfield when Brophy picked off Devin Farrell.

Childs had two short touchdown runs in the first half to help Brown take a 21-14 lead. In between, Murphy hit Ty Pezza for an 18-yard score.

Murphy was 20-of-27 passing for 201 yards. His 8-yard scoring connection with Solomon Miller made it 28-14 late in the third quarter. Childs finished with 64 yards on 22 carries. Pezza had 93 yards on six receptions. Elias Archie had five tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery to lead the defense.

Farrell threw three touchdown passing, going 30 of 44 for 353 yards and was intercepted twice. The Rams also lost two fumbles. Farrell had scoring tosses to Marquis Buchanan covering 6 yards and a 30-yarder to Omari Walker in the first half. He capped an 80-yard drive with a 2-yard toss to Matt Smith with 4:11 remaining in the game.

It was the 109th meeting between the schools with Brown leading 74-33-2. The Rams are 23-20 since 1981.

