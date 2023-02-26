NBA Saturday match-up recap: Race to playoffs continues

Celtics 110, 76ers 107 Jayson Tatum's winning 3-pointer Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift the Boston Celtics past the host Philadelphia 76ers, 110-107, on Saturday. Joel Embiid appeared to send the game into overtime with a 75-foot 3-pointer, but the ball was ruled to be in his hands when the clock ran out.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, Tatum added 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and Derrick White had 18 points. Embiid was stellar with 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three blocked shots for his 14th career game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. James Harden supplied 21 points.

Knicks 128, Pelicans 106

Julius Randle's 28 points

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball to the basket in the second half against Josh Richardson #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden.(Getty Images via AFP)

Julius Randle scored a game-high 28 points and Mitchell Robinson posted a double-double for host New York, which continued surging and never trailed in a rout of New Orleans. Robinson had 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field and added 13 rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the second time in 24 hours and the seventh time in eight games. RJ Barrett scored 25 points while Jalen Brunson had 20 points for the Knicks, who tied a season high by draining 19 3-pointers.

Brandon Ingram scored 19 points and Jonas Valanciunas (12 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double for the Pelicans, who have lost three straight and are 4-14 since Jan. 16.

Raptors 95, Pistons 91

Pascal Siakam's 29 points

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman, left, battles for a rebound with Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.(AP)

Pascal Siakam scored 29 points and visiting Toronto defeated Detroit. Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points for the Raptors, who have won four in a row for the first time this season. Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 18 rebounds off the bench for the Pistons, who have lost four in a row. James Wiseman added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

After Cory Joseph's 3-pointer tied the game at 84 with 3:44 remaining, Trent made a 3-pointer with 2:38 to go. Isaiah Livers and Siakam exchanged dunks and Toronto still led by three with 2:01 left.

Jaden Ivey made two free throws, trimming the deficit to one. Siakam made two foul shots with 11 seconds to go. Bagley made one of two free throws with four seconds left, then Siakam sealed the win with two free throws.

Pacers 121, Magic 108

Myles Turner's 24 points

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) defends against Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Orlando.(AP)

The Indiana Pacers claimed a 121-108 victory over the Orlando Magic, thanks to a strong second-half performance. Myles Turner led the way for Indiana with 24 points, while Bennedict Mathurin added 19. Jordan Nwora contributed 18 points off the bench, along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Tyrese Haliburton chipped in with 15 points and 14 assists, and Andrew Nembhard scored 13 points. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 21 points, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Hornets 108, Heat 103

Hornets win fourth straight game against Heat

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) defends against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) in the second half at Spectrum Center.(USA TODAY Sports)

The Charlotte Hornets extended their winning streak to four games by defeating the Miami Heat 108-103. Gordon Hayward led the scoring for Charlotte with 21 points, while rookie center Mark Williams scored 18 points and collected 20 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball had 19 points and 13 assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr. both scored 15 points, and Terry Rozier finished with 14 points. Despite Tyler Herro's 33 points and Jimmy Butler's 28 points, Miami couldn't prevent their fourth straight loss.

Grizzlies 112, Nuggets 94

Grizzlies hold Nuggets to under 100 points in victory

Denver Nuggets forward Jack White (10) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum.(USA TODAY Sports)

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Denver Nuggets 112-94, holding them to just their seventh game of the season with fewer than 100 points. Ja Morant led Memphis with 23 points, while Nikola Jokic scored 15 points and snared 13 rebounds for Denver.

Jeff Green contributed 12 points off the bench, but it wasn't enough as Memphis went on a 24-7 run in the second period to build a 23-point lead.

Jazz 118, Spurs 102

Jazz overcome 14-point deficit to beat Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, rear, wait for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday.(AP)

The Utah Jazz came from behind to beat the San Antonio Spurs 118-102, thanks to Lauri Markkanen's 27 points. Kris Dunn added 15 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds off the bench in his second game for the new-look Jazz.

Jeremy Sochan led the scoring for San Antonio with 22 points, and Keldon Johnson contributed 18 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough to prevent their 16th straight loss overall and 18th consecutive loss on the road.