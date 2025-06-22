Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Neeraj Chopra gets brutally honest after Paris Diamond League triumph, criticises himself: ‘Yes, I need some more…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 22, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra came out on top in Paris, beating arch-rival Julian Weber. But both athletes failed to get past the 90m mark.

Neeraj Chopra reigned supreme at the Paris Diamond League 2025 on Friday, coming out on top against Germany’s Julian Weber. It was Chopra’s first Diamond League title in two years, as his first throw of 88.16m saw him grab the title. Meanwhile, Weber came second with his opening throw of 87.88m, followed by Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (86.62m in his second attempt).

Neeraj Chopra in action at the Paris Diamond League.(HT_PRINT)
Neeraj Chopra in action at the Paris Diamond League.(HT_PRINT)

After his win, Chopra was happy with his performance, and pointed out that his run-up was ‘really fast’. Speaking in an interview, he said, “I’m happy with the throw. It was my first throw and it was good start, and I was hoping for the throw to be really good today. My run-up was really fast today. I can’t control my speed. But I’m happy with the result and first position.”

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra beats Julian Weber with 88.16m throw, wins Paris Diamond League for first major title of 2025 - Watch

Neeraj Chopra's self-criticism

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist also thinks that he needs ‘more control’ if he is to be more consistent in crossing the 90m mark. He had breached the 90m mark in the Doha recently, with a throw of 90.23m.

“Yes, I need some more control when I throw, like on the attack. We are working on it in training, but still, there are so many things we have to change, and I need maybe a stronger core and stronger body for throwing,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of time and rhythm… getting more and more competitions.

“…like timing, because I feel really good (in the) run-up, but the timing was not so good when I threw (the javelin). I quickly go left, and it is not good. I need to throw to the front, like with the chest, and go up with the javelin. We are working on it,” he added.

Chopra’s second throw in Paris saw him reach 85.10m, and then he fouled in his next three attempts. his final throw was 82.89m.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Neeraj Chopra gets brutally honest after Paris Diamond League triumph, criticises himself: ‘Yes, I need some more…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On