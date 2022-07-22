Neeraj Chopra javelin throw qualifiers Live, World Athletics Championships 2022: Chopra begins his quest in Oregon
Neeraj Chopra javelin throw qualifiers Live, World Athletics Championships 2022: India's javelin champion Neeraj Chopra sets sights on maiden senior World Championships medal, having secured the historic Olympic gold medal last year. The 24-year-old came up with an effort of 87.58 metres in Tokyo last year to become the first Indian to claim an individual Olympic gold in athletics. Chopra recently clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm. He threw a personal best of 89.30m at last month's Paavo Nurmi Games before improving it to 89.94m at the Diamond League. A win in Oregon will mean Chopra will become the first men's javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with a world title since Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen in 2008-09. Long jumper Anju Bobby George remains the only Indian to claim a worlds medal with a bronze in 2003.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 22, 2022 05:33 AM IST
World Athletics Championships 2022 Live: What is the required qualification mark?
83.50m is the qualification mark for the men's javelin.
-
Jul 22, 2022 05:31 AM IST
World Athletics Championships 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra on the competition he faces
"It is the biggest competition of this year for me. I want to perform without any pressure. It is the biggest stage, the competition will be very tough. There are 5-6 throwers who are performing consistently so the level is similar this year," Chopra said.
-
Jul 22, 2022 05:27 AM IST
World Athletics Championships 2022 Live: A strong field awaits Neeraj Chopra
Besides the Indian, the men's javelin event will include Grenada's Anderson Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland's Oliver Helander and the German duo of Julian Weber and Johannes Vetter.
-
Jul 22, 2022 05:24 AM IST
World Athletics Championships 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra targets the 90m mark
"I was 6cm short of the 90m mark, I was pretty close. I hope to cross 90m this year. But I never think or focus on distance going into a competition. I just try to give my 100 per cent," Neeraj said in a virtual interaction from Eugene.
-
Jul 22, 2022 05:21 AM IST
World Athletics Championships 2022 Live: How has Neeraj Chopra performed in the last few months?
At the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month, Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record with a 89.94m throw. He had finished second in the event behind reigning world champion Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m. Earlier in June, Neeraj had set a national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m. Three days later, he bagged the top spot in the podium at the Kuortane Games with a best throw of 86.69m
-
Jul 22, 2022 05:11 AM IST
World Athletics Championships 2022 Live: Action-packed Day 7 awaits
An action-packed Day 7 awaits in Oregon and it begins with the men's javelin event
-
Jul 22, 2022 05:05 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's javelin throw qualifiers of the World Athletics Championships 2022 where Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action. Stay tuned for more updates!
