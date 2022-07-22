Neeraj Chopra javelin throw qualifiers Live, World Athletics Championships 2022: Chopra begins his quest in Oregon

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw qualifiers Live, World Athletics Championships 2022: India's javelin champion Neeraj Chopra sets sights on maiden senior World Championships medal, having secured the historic Olympic gold medal last year. The 24-year-old came up with an effort of 87.58 metres in Tokyo last year to become the first Indian to claim an individual Olympic gold in athletics. Chopra recently clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm. He threw a personal best of 89.30m at last month's Paavo Nurmi Games before improving it to 89.94m at the Diamond League. A win in Oregon will mean Chopra will become the first men's javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with a world title since Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen in 2008-09. Long jumper Anju Bobby George remains the only Indian to claim a worlds medal with a bronze in 2003.

