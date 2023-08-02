Neeraj Chopra 'surprises' Pakistan's javelin thrower with heart-warming gesture

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra's career trajectory has witnessed an exponential rise in a very short span. Be it the Commonwealth or the Asian Games, the 25-year-old has proved his mettle in several world class events. His popularity peaked even further after winning a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics, making him the first from the country to win an individual gold at the megaevent in track and field events. Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra(Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Such has been his display that Chopra has gained similar respect from across the border. A similar episode was witnessed recently as Muhammad Yasir, Pakistan javelin thrower, was left overwhelmed after getting a phone call from the Indian star.

Yasir won a bronze medal with a throw of 79.93 meters at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last month and Chopra got in touch to extend his greetings.

“It was a pleasant surprise when he (Neeraj Chopra) called me up and appreciated my performance after I won the bronze medal in the javelin event recently. He wished me best of luck for future events,” Yasir told Geo TV.

Yasir mentioned that he closely follows Chopra’s performances and his training routines. He also highlighted the difference in facilities for athletes in both countries.

“The only difference between Pakistani and Indian athletes is that they have the opportunity to train with foreign coaches on a long-term basis at the best facilities in countries known for producing top athletes.

“In Pakistan, unfortunately, we don’t even have the proper equipment or foreign coaches. We have to manage somehow, a reason also why we need to appreciate the performances of Arshad Nadeem,” said Yasir.

India bagged 27 medals, which included 6 gold and 12 silver at the continental event, while Pakistan secured just one, which came through Yasir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who had breached the 90 meters mark at the Birmingham Games last year, didn’t take part in the championships due to injury.

Chopra, on the other hand, made a sensational return after injury and won his second consecutive Diamond League in Lausanne. He was making a return after a muscle strain had forced him to skip FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands on June 4 and Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13.

It was Chopra's second Diamond League win of the season, the first being at Doha Diamond League on May 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail