Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament
- India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
India boxers Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Gaurav Solanki (57kg) settled for Bronze medals after going down in semi-final at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey on Friday.
Asian Championship Bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen, who defeated World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in pre-quarterfinals and two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in quarterfinals in her last two bouts was up against 2019 World Championship silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-final.
The opening round had both the boxers playing the waiting game but the subsequent rounds saw both the boxers attack a lot in an intense bout but the home favourite landed more punches and secured a unanimous 5-0 win.
Meanwhile, CWG gold medallist Gaurav Solanki, who notched up impressive wins in the previous rounds, was facing Argentina’s Nirco Cuello. Gaurav fought hard and displayed his attacking prowess from the start but conceded clear punches in the dying minutes to lose 5-0 and bow out of the tournament. India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
