Nodirbek Yakubboev avoids Vaishali handshake controversy with fresh ‘Namaste’ gesture to Indian GM Divya Deshmukh

Uzbek GM Nodirbek Yakubboev avoided controversy at the Prague Chess Festival 2025, by greeting Indian opponent Divya Deshmukh with a ‘Namaste’ gesture. Unlike the Tata Masters, Nodirbek decided to not take any risk this time, at the start of this third-round match with Divya. Nodirbek Yakubboev exchanges a 'Namaste' gesture with Indian GM Divya Deshmukh.(Twitter (ChessBase India))

Here is a video of Nodirbek’s gesture to Divya:

Nodirbek courted controversy in Wijk aan Zee in his Round 4 game against Vaishali Rameshbabu, in the Challengers’ Section. He was late for his game and then on turning up, ignored and snubbed the customary handshake, offered by her. But she had the last laugh and defeated him in a game where he tactically overpowered her opponent, who forgot to look after his weakened king.

After his defeat, he ignored her again and left in an awkward manner. After the incident, he fell victim to harsh criticism on social media, with many fans and chess GMs lashing out at him. Many also accused him of displaying alleged racist and sexist behaviour.

Since then Yakubboev has explained his actions in a viral video with ChessBase India, where he apologised to Vaishali and also gave her a bouquet of flowers. He also explained his action on X, and wrote, “Dear chess friends, I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons. #chess #fide #islam @ChessbaseIndia @Uzchess.”

“2) I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologize. I have some additional explanations: 1. Chess is not haram.

“3) 2. What I did before (referring to the game with Divya in 2023 and cases like that) I consider it wrong for me. 3. I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not to shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do.

“Today I told Irina Bulmaga about it. She agreed to it. But when I came to the playing hall, the arbiters told me that I should at least do Namaste as a gesture. In the games with Divya and Vaishali I couldn't tell them about it before the game and there was an awkward situation,” he added.