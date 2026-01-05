Edit Profile
    Report: Yankees looking to acquire Marlins P Edward Cabrera

    Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 12:33 AM IST
    Reuters
    BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-CABRERA-DEJONG/

    With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt out for the start of the season following elbow surgeries, the New York Yankees are exploring the trade market to add a starting pitcher and Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera has piqued their interest, The Athletic reported Sunday.

    Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta is also on the Yankees' shopping list as they continue talks with the Brewers, per the report.

    The 27-year-old Cabrera, who has pitched for the Marlins since making his debut in 2021, is under team control through 2028 and is projected to earn $3.7 million in arbitration in 2026, per MLB Trade Rumors. Over five seasons, he is 25-29 with a 4.07 ERA in 89 games and 431 2/3 innings. During that span, he's recorded 478 strikeouts, 216 walks and a 1.309 WHIP.

    On the downside, Cabrera spent two stints on the injured list in 2025 with a right middle finger blister and a sprained right elbow. He was on the IL twice in 2024 with a right shoulder impingement.

    Peralta, 29, is set to earn $8 million in his final season before entering free agency.

    Milwaukee's ace is coming off his second All-Star campaign with a National League-leading 17 wins along with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts over 176 2/3 innings. He finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting after he struck out 204, walked 66 and posted a 1.075 WHIP.

    Over eight seasons with the Brewers, Peralta is 70-42 with a 3.59 ERA in 211 games and 931 innings. He has 1,153 strikeouts, 360 walks and a 1.132 WHIP.

    The Yankees also agreed to a minor league deal with veteran infielder Paul DeJong, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

    The deal, which includes an invitation to spring training, would pay DeJong $1 million if he makes the roster.

    DeJong, 32, played 57 games for the Washington Nationals in 2025 and hit .228 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and a .642 OPS. He displayed his versatility by starting games at four positions: third base , second base , shortstop and first base .

    DeJong could fill the Yankees' opening at shortstop with Anthony Volpe likely to miss the beginning of the season following October shoulder surgery.

    A fourth-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, DeJong finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and earned his lone All-Star appearance in 2019, when he hit .233 with a career-high 30 home runs and 78 RBIs.

    Over nine seasons with the Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Nationals, DeJong is a .229 hitter with 146 home runs, 423 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 925 games.

    Field Level Media

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

