Report: Yankees looking to acquire Marlins P Edward Cabrera

With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt out for the start of the season following elbow surgeries, the New York Yankees are exploring the trade market to add a starting pitcher and Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera has piqued their interest, The Athletic reported Sunday.

Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta is also on the Yankees' shopping list as they continue talks with the Brewers, per the report.

The 27-year-old Cabrera, who has pitched for the Marlins since making his debut in 2021, is under team control through 2028 and is projected to earn $3.7 million in arbitration in 2026, per MLB Trade Rumors. Over five seasons, he is 25-29 with a 4.07 ERA in 89 games and 431 2/3 innings. During that span, he's recorded 478 strikeouts, 216 walks and a 1.309 WHIP.

On the downside, Cabrera spent two stints on the injured list in 2025 with a right middle finger blister and a sprained right elbow. He was on the IL twice in 2024 with a right shoulder impingement.

Peralta, 29, is set to earn $8 million in his final season before entering free agency.

Milwaukee's ace is coming off his second All-Star campaign with a National League-leading 17 wins along with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts over 176 2/3 innings. He finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting after he struck out 204, walked 66 and posted a 1.075 WHIP.

Over eight seasons with the Brewers, Peralta is 70-42 with a 3.59 ERA in 211 games and 931 innings. He has 1,153 strikeouts, 360 walks and a 1.132 WHIP.

The Yankees also agreed to a minor league deal with veteran infielder Paul DeJong, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

The deal, which includes an invitation to spring training, would pay DeJong $1 million if he makes the roster.

DeJong, 32, played 57 games for the Washington Nationals in 2025 and hit .228 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and a .642 OPS. He displayed his versatility by starting games at four positions: third base , second base , shortstop and first base .

DeJong could fill the Yankees' opening at shortstop with Anthony Volpe likely to miss the beginning of the season following October shoulder surgery.

A fourth-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, DeJong finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and earned his lone All-Star appearance in 2019, when he hit .233 with a career-high 30 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Over nine seasons with the Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Nationals, DeJong is a .229 hitter with 146 home runs, 423 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 925 games.

Field Level Media

