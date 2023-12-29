Sandeep takes the Kabaddi route to success

Playing kabaddi on the banks of Ganga in Bihar’s Chamtha village, Sandeep Kumar would often stop to watch an airplane fly past, wondering how it would be to fly in one of them. Little did he know that a few years down the line, he would be flying regularly, watching the same river from above as he flew from one city to another, criss-crossing the country for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Sandeep Kumar aims to play for India.(Patna Pirates)

"It was surreal, the first time I flew was last month. I cannot tell you how good it felt. It was a dream come true. I had never thought I’d sit in a plane,” said the 20-year-old.

The son of an auto rickshaw driver, Sandeep has lived a poverty-stricken childhood in Begusarai district. As his father’s income wasn’t enough to make ends meet, Sandeep, his mother and two siblings used to live with relatives.

“Also, my father wasn’t with us in Bihar as he used to drive the auto rickshaw in Rohtak. I cannot explain how bad the situation was. Only someone who has lived in poverty can understand,” said Sandeep.

Like any kid in India, Sandeep too used to play cricket with his friends in his village when he noticed some seniors play kabaddi and decided to join them. While his friends started dropping out and playing cricket again, Sandeep stuck to his newfound interest.

As Sandeep kept improving, he was picked by scouts to play local tournaments which became a rewarding experience as he would win prize money, anywhere between ₹1,500 to ₹5,000, for winning these events. Initially Sandeep’s family was against him ‘wasting time’ in kabaddi but the teenager returning home with cash which not just took care of his expenses but also brought in ration for the family started changing mindsets.

"I was asked to study. If not, then at least get some job so that the family could earn some money. They used to say what can you possibly do in your life playing kabaddi. Things started changing when I started bringing in a few thousand rupees after winning local tournaments,” said Sandeep.

With the aim of sharpening his game, Sandeep left Begusarai to take training at the academy at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, which also hosted the 2012 women’s World Cup.

The influx of money kept increasing as Sandeep also got picked for the Bihar state team, playing the 2022 Junior Nationals and the 2023 Junior Federation Cup, where he captained his state, bringing Sandeep into the ambit of the PKL auction pool. A raider, his skills were immediately noticed which made Patna Pirates buy him for ₹9 lakh in October.

Sandeep has immediately become a critical part of the team, playing all eight games of the team yet, helping them win four including the one against Haryana Steelers in Noida on Friday. “My family is very happy now and realise how sticking to kabaddi helped me. They support me and also watch my matches on TV," said Sandeep.

The financial situation is his household has also improved with his brother taking up a private job in Rajasthan while his younger sister, who studies in Class XII, is a national level gymnast and has already played seven Nationals at sub junior, junior and senior levels. Having accumulated some money, his family is now thinking of buying a piece of land to build a house in his village.

Having played at the national level and now the PKL, Sandeep now aims to play for India. “I want to win medals for India,” said Sandeep.