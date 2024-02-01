 Sports Ministry gets ₹45 crore boost in Union Budget - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Other Sports / Sports Ministry gets 45 crore boost in Union Budget

Sports Ministry gets 45 crore boost in Union Budget

PTI |
Feb 01, 2024 06:04 PM IST

In the previous budget, the Sports Ministry had got a revised allocation of ₹3,396.96 crore

The Sports Ministry was on Thursday allocated 3,442.32 crore, a hike of 45.36 crore as compared to last year, in the interim Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Khelo India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports(Twitter)
Khelo India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports(Twitter)

In the previous budget, the Sports Ministry had got a revised allocation of 3,396.96 crore.

The Olympic Games in Paris, to be held from July 26 to August 11, will be the country's main focus during the 2024-25 financial year.

The ministry's flagship programme, Khelo India, was allotted 900 crore, an increase of 20 crore from the previous budget.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), which organises national camps, provides infrastructure and equipment to athletes, appoints coaches among others, saw 26.83 crore increase in its budgetary allocation from the previous year's revised expenditure of 795.77 crore.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) will receive 15 crore more this time, as compared to the 2023-24 revised budget of 325 crore.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) too got a raise with the government allocating 22.30 crore in the interim budget as compared to 21.73 crore in 2023-24.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which conducts the testing of dope samples, will receive 22 crore, 2.5 crore more than the previous budget.

The budget for National Centre of Sports Science and Research has been reduced to 8 crore from 10 crore previously, while the National Sports University will get an increased allocation of 91.90 crore from 83.21 crore of 2023-24 budget.

The budget for giving incentives to sportspersons saw a significant reduction from 84 crore to 39 crore.

The allocation for National Sports Development Fund was also reduced to 18 from 46 crore. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare for Sportspersons scheme got 2 crore.

The allocation for 'Enhancement of Sports Facility in Jammu and Kashmir' was also brought down to 8 crore from previous budget allocation of 20 crore.

In the previous budget, the allocation for Commonwealth Games was 15 crore, which was brought down to 0.01 crore this time.

Thursday, February 01, 2024
