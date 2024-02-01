Sports Ministry gets 45 crore boost in Union Budget

The Sports Ministry was on Thursday allocated ₹3,442.32 crore, a hike of ₹45.36 crore as compared to last year, in the interim Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Khelo India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports(Twitter)

In the previous budget, the Sports Ministry had got a revised allocation of ₹3,396.96 crore.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The Olympic Games in Paris, to be held from July 26 to August 11, will be the country's main focus during the 2024-25 financial year.

The ministry's flagship programme, Khelo India, was allotted ₹900 crore, an increase of ₹20 crore from the previous budget.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), which organises national camps, provides infrastructure and equipment to athletes, appoints coaches among others, saw ₹26.83 crore increase in its budgetary allocation from the previous year's revised expenditure of ₹795.77 crore.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) will receive ₹15 crore more this time, as compared to the 2023-24 revised budget of ₹325 crore.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) too got a raise with the government allocating ₹22.30 crore in the interim budget as compared to ₹21.73 crore in 2023-24.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which conducts the testing of dope samples, will receive ₹22 crore, ₹2.5 crore more than the previous budget.

The budget for National Centre of Sports Science and Research has been reduced to ₹8 crore from ₹10 crore previously, while the National Sports University will get an increased allocation of ₹91.90 crore from ₹83.21 crore of 2023-24 budget.

The budget for giving incentives to sportspersons saw a significant reduction from ₹84 crore to ₹39 crore.

The allocation for National Sports Development Fund was also reduced to ₹18 from ₹46 crore. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare for Sportspersons scheme got ₹2 crore.

The allocation for 'Enhancement of Sports Facility in Jammu and Kashmir' was also brought down to ₹8 crore from previous budget allocation of ₹20 crore.

In the previous budget, the allocation for Commonwealth Games was ₹15 crore, which was brought down to ₹0.01 crore this time.