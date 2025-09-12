Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Titans right tackle JC Latham says hip injury will sideline him against the Rams

AP |
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 02:43 am IST

Titans right tackle JC Latham says hip injury will sideline him against the Rams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee starting right tackle JC Latham said Thursday that he will be out Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in the Titans' home opener.

Titans right tackle JC Latham says hip injury will sideline him against the Rams
Titans right tackle JC Latham says hip injury will sideline him against the Rams

Latham left the season-opening loss in Denver early in the fourth quarter after with an injured hip that limited him during the preseason. Titans coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Latham aggravated an issue that the lineman has been playing through.

“I’m still taking the approach mentally that I’m starting," Latham said in the locker room after practice. “So I try to get as much film this week. as I was last week taking the same approach.”

The seventh pick overall in 2024 out of Alabama started every offensive snap as a rookie, playing 1,032 snaps. Latham wasn't available to reporters Wednesday when he didn't practice. He said Thursday that he is dealing with a strain that limits his ability to move as needed at lineman.

Latham said he's getting all the treatment and taking medication to help.

“I try to get as much of that building as I can as if I’m actually playing,” Latham said. "Eat right, make sure my weight is where it’s supposed to be, lifting and everything like that. The only thing that I’m not doing is just playing.”

Callahan won't be available to reporters until after Friday's practice, and an injury report won't be available until later Thursday.

When Latham left the game, he was replaced by Olisaemeka Udoh who allowed a sack on his first play. Udoh is a seven-year veteran who played five seasons with Minnesota and spent last season with New Orleans.

The Rams have a strong pass rush led by outside linebackers Jared Verse, the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Byron Young along with defensive ends Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.

The Titans will have had a week of practice to prep whoever starts in Latham's place on Sunday. Before Latham talked to reporters, Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan said backups are potential starters anywhere and anytime.

"We’re always equipped to make sure that they’re prepared and make sure they’re drilled well, make sure that they’re always getting rep, and switching reps with our first team guys so that they’re always ready,” Callahan said.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Titans right tackle JC Latham says hip injury will sideline him against the Rams
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On