IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / 'Tried to compete in tournaments even with injuries to qualify for Olympics': Bhavani Devi
Bhavani Devi: File photo(HT Image)
Bhavani Devi: File photo(HT Image)
others

'Tried to compete in tournaments even with injuries to qualify for Olympics': Bhavani Devi

Bhavani qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method. Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:28 PM IST

The first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, CA Bhavani Devi on Wednesday recalled that she was so desperate to make the cut for the Tokyo Games that she competed in tournaments to improve her rankings despite nursing injuries.

Bhavani qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method. Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking.

Bhavani, who failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics, said she didn't know how to pick and choose tournaments and so competed in all of them.

"Since it was the first time for me, I put double the effort. I didn't know if it was okay to go for all competitions or not. I didn't want to miss out on anything," Bhavani said during a virtual press conference.

"So, I tried my best and went for all competitions. Even if I had some injuries I tried to compete in events. I wanted to do it to get some points and get my ranking in the Asian zone qualification. All those sacrifices and efforts from me helped me to realise my dream," she added.

The 27-year-old from Chennai feels that Indian fencers will have to go the extra mile to compete with the more experienced European opponents since the sport is new here and is still finding its feet.

"I never had any doubt about my decision regarding this sport whether I had good results or bad, I gave my best. I always tried to improve myself and do better in completions.

"Because fencing in India is a new sport, it's developing now, in Italy or any other country they are playing for more than 100 years. So, for us to arrive at that level we have to work double than other advanced countries.

"So, I always worked very hard like I would do three sessions or train on Saturdays that's why I was able to arrive here.

"If I had missed something in training I wouldn't have been here and the support from others because we had to spend more money on fencing as I had to compete in many competitions to get more points," she added.

Talking about her early struggles while pursuing the sport, the sabre fencer, who comes from a humble background, recalled an incident when she lied to join fencing in school.

"They asked for my father's annual income and said 'fencing is a very expensive sport, you won't be able to afford it if you come from a poor family'. But I lied and said something more than what my father earned.

"The swords etc. were very expensive in the beginning, we used to play with bamboo sticks and used our swords only for competitions because if we broke them we wouldn't be able to afford them as it is not easy to buy them in India, you have to import it."

The first Indian fencer to win gold at an international event, Bhavani spoke about the mental perception people have about fencing in the country.

"Fencing doesn't get the same respect as other sports here. They think fencing is very easy, if I win a medal it's very easy. If I lose they think it's not possible for us to win. People's mind always thinks about the negative."

Fencing Association of India President Rajeev Mehta, who was also present at the press conference, said: "We are opening 50 fencing academies at India level. Every academy will have 20-30 students.

"At the district level also we will open 50 centre. This target has to be fulfilled by March 31. Then we will open 70 more district level centres."

"The sports minister has asked us to spend 20 crore till March 31. This is the first time that fencing has got so much support from the government," Mehta added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo games bhavani devi
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
others

Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Toor give India reason for cheer

PTI, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Along with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sable gave India much reason for cheer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavani Devi: File photo(HT Image)
Bhavani Devi: File photo(HT Image)
others

'Tried to compete in tournaments even with injuries to qualify for Olympics

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Bhavani qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method. Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Woods smiles in a file photo(AP)
Tiger Woods smiles in a file photo(AP)
others

Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:58 AM IST
  • “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Tiger Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Despite sports being a 'state subject' under the Indian Constitution, the union government has been allocating funds scheme-wise since 2016-17, Rijiju said in a written reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh trains. (Media Release)
Vijender Singh trains. (Media Release)
others

My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • Vijender and Losan will square off in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown, dubbed as 'Battle on Ship' on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh(ANI)
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh(ANI)
others

Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Dev, who captained India to World Cup glory in 1983, said he would work for the development of golf in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ultimate Kho Kho.
Ultimate Kho Kho.
others

Ultimate Kho Kho set to take giant leap

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:09 PM IST
The traditional Indian sport of Kho Kho enjoys massive popularity across India owing to its easy-to-play rule and high-speed forma
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavani Devi. (HT Image)
Bhavani Devi. (HT Image)
others

Cut above rest, fencer Bhavani makes Olympics history

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Fencer Bhavani Devi on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
others

Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The Finn had managed only six laps on Friday due to a gearbox problem in the morning, and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton sent the car backwards into the gravel on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
others

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
others

Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
others

Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:37 PM IST
It is understood that one of the athletes is a high-profile female quarter-miler, who has won multiple gold medals in the 4x400m relay event and was supposed to be a part of the Tokyo-bound team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
others

Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination

PTI, Lausanne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, had revealed his re-election bid in a letter to the FIH Congress on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
others

Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP