Wild extend domination of Ducks with 5-1 victory

Marco Rossi scored twice and added an assist as the Minnesota Wild extended its winning streak to a season-best five games with a 5-1 win over the host Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy each added a goal and two helpers and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Wild, who improved to 17-1-0 in their last 18 games against the Ducks and 12-2-0 in their last 14 trips to Anaheim.

Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for his fifth career win over the Ducks .

Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim, which has lost three of four .

John Gibson stopped 28 shots and fell to 0-5-3 in his last eight starts against the Wild.

Rossi opened the scoring on a power play, redirecting a Kaprizov feed past Gibson for his eighth of the season at 4:22 of the second frame.

The Wild took a 2-0 lead as Rossi put home the rebound off Boldy's point shot at 8:03 of the second for his ninth of the season.

Boldy finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Kaprizov and Rossi for his 12th of the season at 10:51, giving Minnesota a 3-0 cushion.

Rossi has points in four straight .

The Wild took a 4-0 lead at 1:21 of the third as Kaprizov put home the rebound off Boldy's point for his team-leading 17th goal.

Kaprizov, who has three goals and three assists in two games against the Ducks this season, has points in five straight .

The Ducks got on the board at 16:37 of the third as McGinn, activated off injured reserve on Friday, redirected a Cam Fowler point shot past Gustavsson for his fourth of the season.

Trenin scored his first goal this season, a short-handed empty-netter at 18:43 of the third.

Before the game, Ducks forward Trevor Zegras was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Friday afternoon, Anaheim acquired defenseman Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a conditional 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

