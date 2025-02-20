Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell gets 1-year extension on contract that runs through 2031

AP |
Feb 20, 2025 04:57 AM IST

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell gets 1-year extension on contract that runs through 2031

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is receiving a one-year extension on a contract that will now run through March 2032.

HT Image
HT Image

The school’s athletic board approved the one-year extension recommendation Wednesday.

Fickell originally agreed to a seven-year contract paying him an average of $7.8 million per year when Wisconsin hired him away from Cincinnati in December 2022. That contract calls for him to get an annual review that would result in a one-year extension based upon satisfactory performance, the athletic director’s recommendation and the athletic board’s approval.

Fickell has received a one-year extension after each of his two seasons on the job, assuring he remains on a seven-year deal.

This latest extension comes after Wisconsin finished 5-7 in 2024 for its first losing season since 2001, snapping a string of 22 straight bowl appearances. The Badgers ended the season with five straight losses.

Fickell owns a 13-13 record during his Wisconsin tenure, which started with a 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers went 7-6 in 2023, Fickell’s first season.

He came to Wisconsin after going 57-18 in six seasons at Cincinnati, including an undefeated regular season and College Football Playoff berth in 2021. Fickell’s overall head coaching record is 76-38 in nine seasons.

Wisconsin’s athletic board also approved one-year extension recommendations for volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield, women’s soccer coach Paula Wilkins and men’s soccer coach Neil Jones. They’re on five-year deals that will now run through Jan. 31, 2030.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On