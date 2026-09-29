Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav fulfil Neeraj Chopra’s long-time javelin desire through Asian Games 2026 podium finish

Rohit, meanwhile, stayed in medal contention throughout the final and eventually secured bronze with his best effort of 84.35m. Together, the pair delivered exactly the kind of collective strength that Chopra has long wanted to see emerge around Indian javelin.

Yash Vir produced the finest performances of his career in Nagoya, throwing a personal-best 85.72m to secure the silver medal. Rohit complemented that effort with 84.35m, which was enough for bronze and ensured India occupied two of the three podium positions in the event. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage took gold with 88.55m, but India’s double-medal finish remained a significant moment in its own right. Yash Vir’s performance carried a particular weight because his longest throw came on his final attempt, allowing him to finish the competition with a new personal best on one of the biggest stages in Asian athletics.

Neeraj Chopra has hailed Yash Vir Sinhh and Rohit Yadav after the Indian javelin duo delivered a memorable double podium at the 2026 Asian Games. Their performances gave India silver and bronze in the men’s javelin final, while also underlining the growing depth in an event that has become one of the country’s strongest athletics disciplines.

Chopra took to X after the final and made it clear that the result represented something larger than another two medals for India. The two-time Olympic medallist has frequently spoken about his desire to see more Indian throwers competing consistently at the elite international level, rather than the country’s hopes resting overwhelmingly on one athlete.

“I have always wanted more Indian throwers to compete at the highest level, and seeing Rohit and Yashvir win medals at the Asian Games is something I am very happy about. Congratulations to both of them, and to Indian athletics!” Chopra wrote.

The message carried particular resonance because Chopra has been the defining figure in India’s rise as a javelin nation over the past decade. His Olympic, World Championship, and Diamond League success transformed expectations around the discipline, but Yash Vir and Rohit’s podium finishes offered another indication that India is beginning to build competitive strength beyond its biggest star.

Yash Vir’s 85.72m was perhaps the most striking evidence of that progression. Producing a personal best under championship pressure suggested not merely potential, but an ability to raise his level when medals were at stake. Rohit’s bronze added further substance to the achievement, ensuring that India did not leave the event with only one breakthrough performance. Having two athletes on the same Asian Games podium made the result feel less like an isolated success and more like another step towards establishing genuine depth in Indian javelin.

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For Chopra, that appears to be the broader significance of what unfolded in Nagoya. His reaction was not simply congratulatory; it reflected a long-term ambition for Indian throwing events to develop a larger pool of athletes capable of challenging for major medals. Yash Vir and Rohit gave that ambition tangible form at the Asian Games. One produced the best throw of his career, the other secured a place alongside him on the podium, and together they gave Chopra exactly the sight he has been hoping to see - more Indian throwers competing, and succeeding, at the highest level.