Year Ender 2023: Controversies that shook the sporting world

Amid all the glory, the grit and determination of the athletes, the fans' emotions, the planning, sacrifices and everything else from the support staff and those involved, some controversies are unmissable in sports. Every year, certain events grab as much headlines as the achievements of sportspersons. 2023 was no different. There were n-number of glory tales to rave about in the sporting world this year but there were a few incidents that rocked the sporting world. In this year-end series, we will look back at some of the biggest controversies of the sporting world in 2023. Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers' protest(PTI)

Wrestling, like never before

Undoubtedly, the biggest controversy in the sporting world this year, at least as far as India is concerned, came from the wrestling world. So big was the controversy that its effects were felt far away from the wrestling arenas of the country. Top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya sat in a protest demanding action against then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. The allegations against Brij Bhushan were of sexual harassment. After several rounds of discussion and government intervention, it was finally decided that fresh elections would be held in WFI and Brij Bhushan would not contest it. But when elections were held, the new president was Brij Bhushan-backed Sanjay Singh. The wrestlers didn't like that. Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from the sport, Vinesh decided to return her Khel Ratna award and Bajrang returned Padmashree. The Sports Ministry then suspended the newly-elected WFI boy after it announced holding U15 and U20 trials in Gonda, a stronghold of Brij Bhushan.

Asian Games glory but not without controversies

Indian athletes returned with their best-ever campaign at the Asian Games, winning more than 100 medals in Hangzhou but not without overcoming some unusual hurdles. Indian sprinter Jyothi Yarraji was suspended for a false start form women's 100m hurdles when in reality it was China's Wu Yanni who jumped the gun. Both athletes were allowed to run after Jyothi protested and the Indian finished third. However, her medal was upgraded to silver after the officials disqualified Wu Yanni, who had finished second. The controversies didn't end there. The bigger one was reserved for the poster boy of Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra. In the final of the men's javelin throw event, Neeraj's first attempt seemed to have breached the 87m mark but it was not recorded due to the mistake of the officials. After a lot of deliberations, Neeraj was asked to retake his attempt. Thankfully, for India and Neeraj, the huge blunder did not cost India as he ended up winning the gold medal and Kishore Jena walked away with a historic silver.

A kiss to forget

Spain's women's football team created history when it won the World Cup 2023, becoming only the second team after Germany to win both the FIFA World Cups for men and women. But the victory was somewhat marred by what happened in the presentation ceremony. When Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, kissed footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips without getting her permission, La Roja's happy evening swiftly turned contentious. Hermoso accused him of engaging in sexual misconduct and filed a complaint against him. Widespread protests across the football community followed the incident, with Spain's Pedro Sanchez calling for Rubiales to be fired. After Rubiales continued to deny the charges, FIFA stepped in and banned the official for three years.

Everton's historical loss

Due to financial violations, Premier League team Everton was hit with a severe 10-point reduction from their league total in the 2023–24 season. The club was hit with a severe penalty after an impartial commission determined that they had lost $233 million over the course of three years—more than the amount that could have been legally allowed during that period. This was done in breach of the Profit and Sustainability Rules. Everton fell into the relegation zone after being robbed of ten well-earned points in a decision that was criticized as being incredibly severe by supporters of the team and the sport, respectively. Sean Dyche, the squad's seasoned manager, has nevertheless orchestrated a comeback in the team's fortunes after the decision reduced the team's point total, stringing together a few wins to lift the team out of the drop zone.

Angelo Mathews timed out

In a World Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Angelo Mathews, a former Sri Lanka captain, became the first cricketer to be timed-out, a mode of dismissal that existed only in the rule books till then. Mathews took time to get to the crease and when he was about to face his first ball, the strap of his helmet broke. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan decided to appeal. The on-field umpires sent it upstairs. While the third umpire was checking whether the two-minute time reserved for batters to face the first in a World Cup match was violated or not, Mathews was seen trying to convince the on-field umpires by pointing towards his broken helmet. Shakib decided not to withdraw the appeal and the umpires had no choice but to rule Mathews out.