 PCB chief furious over handling of young pacer's injury - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

PCB chief furious over handling of young pacer's injury

PTI |
Apr 04, 2024 10:29 AM IST

PCB chief furious over handling of young pacer's injury

Lahore, The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board , Mohsin Naqvi, is furious over the way board officials have handled the injury of young fast bowler, Ehsanullah.

HT Image
HT Image

Ehsan, 21, made a big impact in last year's Pakistan Super League with his pace and subsequently went on to play in three T20 matches against Afghanistan in Sharjah and two ODIs at home against New Zealand.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

But after the New Zealand series he suffered an elbow injury and was sidelined for remaining events including the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Unfortunately for the youngster an incorrect diagnosis of his injury and a botched-up surgery in Lahore has meant he is yet to recover completely.

According to a PCB source, the initial diagnosis was done by a senior doctor on the board's medical panel, due to which time was wasted on trying to rehabilitate him without surgery.

After he had undergone surgery, which was botched up at a private hospital in Lahore, doctors at his PSL franchise, Multan Sultan, concluded he needed to consult a specialist in the UK for his treatment.

The franchise owner, Ali Tareen, has now got permission from the PCB to send Ehsan to London for further consultation but this has upset Naqvi who believes it was the responsibility of the board officials and medical panel to take good care of the fast bowler.

"Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out in the open and he came to know about it. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ehsan's treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon," the source said.

Ehsan had impressed everyone with his pace against Afghanistan in Sharjah, finishing with six wickets in three matches while going for very few runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest WPL Schedule 2024 and Live score along with WPL Points Table, IPL Schedule and WTC related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / PCB chief furious over handling of young pacer's injury
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On