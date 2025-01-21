Robinson wins World Cup giant slalom after Brignone and Hector fail to finish

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy — Alice Robinson's electric second won her the World Cup giant slalom after two of the biggest stars failed to finish the second run on Tuesday. HT Image

With overall leader Federica Brignone and Olympic champion Sara Hector out of the running, there was a new face on the top step of the GS podium for the first time this season as Robinson finished 0.56 seconds ahead of Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.94 ahead of Paula Moltzan of the United States.

Robinson, fifth fastest in the first run, charged down the steep Erta course again at the Kronplatz resort and faced an anxious wait to see if her advantage would hold out.

Hector, who led the discipline standings, left third to last and lost her balance near the top, crashing straight into a gate and sliding into the side-netting. The Swedish skier let out a yell of annoyance but was on her feet quickly.

There were even bigger gasps of shock when first-run leader Brignone skied out at almost the same point, confirming Robinson’s fourth World Cup victory but the New Zealand skier’s first in nearly four years.

Brignone and Hector each won two of the previous four GS races this season.

Robinson moved to the top of the GS standings, four points above Hector and 100 above Brignone.

Brignone's lead in the overall standings was trimmed to 55 points by defending champion Gut-Behrami.

