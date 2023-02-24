Ruchir Jha’s rise to prominence in gaming

Ruchir Jha’s journey in content creation began very early on in his life with a keen interest in Gaming. He went on to pursue performing arts as a profession and got a degree in Film Production from Chandigarh University. His love for gaming and films led him to pursue a career in esports content creation. He merged two of his passions into one: Esports Content Creation.

Explaining his experience so far Ruchir says, “I started off with Velocity Gaming to create some relevant content for the audience. I bid adieu to Velocity Gaming and entered Playground, the world's first Indian gaming entertainment show. It was a life-altering experience for me, personally.” Ruchir was the only signed content creator on the show before 8bit Rebel showed up as a wildcard. However, he had to quit the game due to some health-related issues.

After his short stint in the Playground season 1, Ruchir caught the eye of the Founder of Orangutan, Yash Bhanushali. He was signed as a Content creator by Orangutan in the esports industry. “Yash sir from Orangutan reached out to me, he was very keen on exploring different opportunities I could get as an esports content creator and the rest is history. After my association with Playground season 1 and Orangutan, I became a household name for everyone following the industry closely,” says Ruchir.

With 77,000 + followers on Instagram, Ruchir explains, “My claim to fame is my reels that made me stand out from other creators. A spoof that I started a year ago highlighted me in the Indian gaming community.”

He made a great comeback in season 2 of Playground. Even Though, his exit from the playground season 1 was abrupt, fans were still hooked onto his content with Orangutan across all social media platforms. He was one of the few players who was retained in the second season of Playground. On this Ruchir says “I consider myself very fortunate to have the opportunity to enter Playground season 2 this year. It makes my heart full to know that the audience loved watching me onscreen and that I could entertain them in any way possible. None of this would’ve been possible without the support of my Family at Orangutan. I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s in store this year”

Gaming: the next big addition to Pop Culture

Music, Anime and concerts have been a part of pop culture for the longest time. Following the suit, Gaming industry has also made a grand entrance to global pop culture. Ruchir further explains “I was 17 at the time and in the first year of my college, during my winter break I decided to take up filming of my short film documentary in the woods of Manali”. To his surprise, their documentary won an award in Lift off film festival, London along with few other nominations all around the globe. The industry of music is also something Ruchir has tapped into, with a track out he is already an artist in the making. Ruchir quotes “Trust me the next one will always be better than the previous one”. On the industry front, many brands are now starting to realize the true potential of the esports industry. Mainstream brands are now wanting to associate themselves with our athletes and content creators. It is a big win for everyone, especially for the creators who focus on creating content around esports as it helps reach a larger audience.

Ruchir ends, “I’m looking towards being in the Top 10 relevant creators in this field and I would like to highlight “relevant” as I don’t want to compete with creators who were dead a while ago“

