Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Sports Corner: NBA comes to India

The NBA plays two preseason games for the first time in India as the Sacramento Kings take on the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai.

The NBA plays two preseason games for the first time in India as the Sacramento Kings take on the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai. Sports corner caught up with former NBA star Jason Williams to speak about the impact the event may have on the popularity of basketball here, and the chances of an Indian player making it in the NBA.

