Sports Corner: NBA comes to India

sports

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:41 IST

The NBA plays two preseason games for the first time in India as the Sacramento Kings take on the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai. Sports corner caught up with former NBA star Jason Williams to speak about the impact the event may have on the popularity of basketball here, and the chances of an Indian player making it in the NBA.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 10:41 IST