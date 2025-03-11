Sports Ministry revokes suspension of Wrestling Federation of India

The Union sports ministry has revoked its suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), paving the way for India’s participation in international competitions starting with the Asian Championships this month. The Indian Olympic Association had dissolved its ad hoc committee to run WFI on March 18 last year. (Representative file photo)

The ministry in its order has said the “continued governance void” will affect training and competition exposure of wrestlers and may affect India’s medal prospects in the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”

“Therefore in the larger interest of Indian sports and athletes, it is imperative to ensure stability in the administration of wrestling,” the order issued on Monday added.

The WFI with Sanjay Singh as president was suspended on December 12, 2023, immediately after it came to power following a bitter tussle in the wake of protests by wrestlers against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The ministry has said it suspended the federation in the wake of “lapses regarding governance and procedural integrity by the newly elected body, which apparently was in (the) control of former office-bearers in complete disregard of provisions of sports code.”

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had dissolved its ad hoc committee to run WFI on March 18 last year, after world body United World Wrestling lifted its ban on the national federation. However, wrestling’s governance continued to be in crisis. The Delhi high court, on a plea by protesting wrestlers, passed an order on August 16 to restore the ad hoc committee to run the sport with the sports ministry having suspended the national body.

The suspended WFI was unable to organise national competitions and hold selection trials to send teams to international competitions. Indian wrestlers have missed two important international ranking series this year and the Asian Championships participation was also on the line. The high court last week had expressed concerns over the lack of a competent body to conduct the trials and select teams for international events. The sports ministry then told the court that it was reviewing its order suspending WFI.

The matter is listed for hearing on Tuesday.

In its order, the sports ministry said it sought a report from WFI on January 7 on the “corrective measures” undertaken by it to address concerns raised by it.

WFI has, in its reply, submitted the steps taken, including “formation of Athletes Commission with voting rights, Ethics Commission, establishment of Sexual Harassment Committee and Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) that is present in all competitions and events of WFI and continues to take inputs from the athletes regarding their well being and safety.”

The Ministry said a “spot verification” was carried out to check the claims of WFI that it has shifted its office to new premises. The ministry said it has considered the findings of the verification committee, observations of the court and the critical need to ensure the uninterrupted participation of Indian wrestlers in international events.

However, the ministry said WFI must “revert amendments carried out during the suspension period and have balance of power among the designated office-bearers and provide checks and balance in the decision making process.” WFI has been asked to complete this process within a month.

The Ministry also said “any person who is not elected an office-bearer, as also suspended/terminated salaried officials for WFI, must remain completely disassociated from the federation and its affiliate units.”

“The WFI must ensure that selection for all international events should be done in a free, fair and transparent manner as per the provisions of the Sports Code and regulations issued from time-to-time by the UWW. The WFI shall ensure adherence to Sports Code, principles of good governance and athlete welfare politics.”