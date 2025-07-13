All class on glass: Swiatek runs away with maiden Wimbledon title

Mumbai: Playing on Court No.1 at the All England Club in 2017, Iga Swiatek had an epiphany. Iga Swiatek returns to Amanda Anisimova during the women's singles final. (AP)

“This is why I play tennis, to make the show, to make people clap, to make them enjoy,” she had said after winning the junior Wimbledon title that year, as quoted by the tournament website. “I feel like that’s my goal, to entertain. I think I learned that today. I didn’t know about it. That’s new for me.”

She turned that realisation into a reality, and how. A raw talent in 2017, she has risen to the world No.1 spot and won four French Open and one US Open title going into the 2025 season.

From being the wunderkid at the second biggest stadium at SW19 eight years ago, on Saturday, Swiatek punched her name into the annals of Wimbledon folklore by winning the Venus Rosewater Dish.

She had talked about putting on a show, and on Centre Court she put on a dominant display of hard-hitting tennis to run away with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Amanda Anisimova in the final.

The irony of Swiatek’s career has been that the surface where she first announced herself to the tennis world has been the one she has struggled on the most through her professional career. Before this season, her best run at Wimbledon was the quarter-final in 2023. And none of her 22 tour titles came on grass courts.

But this has been a season like no other the Pole has experienced.

She carried into the new year a struggle with form that started ever since she tested positive for a banned substance last August. She has wilted in the glare of accusation that suggested she received preferential treatment during the entire investigation phase of the doping scandal — she received only a one-month ban.

So much so that she did not win a single tournament since last year’s French Open. Even at this year’s Roland Garros, the three-time defending champion was shown the door in the semi-final. But in that early (by her lofty standards) loss, she found a silver lining. For a change, she had the luxury of time to prepare for grass.

“Honestly, I think it’s easier if you haven’t won Roland Garros, and also if you had more time to practice,” Swiatek said, as quoted by Tennis.com. “If I win Roland Garros and then I come (to Wimbledon)…(people) put super high expectations.”

The preparation cycle included her reaching the final of a grass event for the first time in her career, losing in the final to Jessica Pegula at the WTA 500 event in Bad Homburg in Germany.

Still, at Wimbledon, she was not quite the favourite going into the tournament. And even in her moment of triumph, she asserted that this remained a hurdle she never imagined clearing.

“I didn’t even dream (of winning Wimbledon) because for me it was just way too far,” she said at the trophy presentation ceremony. “I feel like I’m already an experienced player after winning Slams before, but I never really expected this one.”

What was also not expected was the way in which Swiatek would dominate the final. In a match that lasted only 57 minutes, she became the first Polish player to win a singles title at Wimbledon, and only the third player in Grand Slam history to win a women’s singles final 6-0, 6-0.

The win may have vanquished many of the doubts that she had about herself.

But this tournament also did a whole lot of good - regardless of the result and scoreline on Saturday — for Anisimova.

The 23-year-old American had taken a mental health break in 2023 and only returned to the tour last year. From being ranked in the top 25, her rank fell down to as low as 442, but she started to pick up the pieces when she returned from the break.

She got to the Wimbledon final on the back of a hard-fought win against top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final. Getting this far also ensures that she breaks into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

The day though belonged to Swiatek. The player who turned heads by announcing an unusual fondness for a dish of pasta and strawberries, slowly played her way through the draw. And then in the final of the most prestigious Grand Slam, she produced a near-flawless performance.

Swiatek is back.