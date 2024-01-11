Australian Open 2024 draw: Swiatek against former champ Kenin in round 1; Sabalenka, Rybakina learn their path

The battle royale begins as the Australian Open 2024 women's draw was made in Melbourne, on Thursday. The first round is scheduled to begin on Sunday (January 14), we are expected to see some incredible tennis extravaganza including a rematch of the 2020 Roland Garros final between World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and former champion Sofia Kenin. Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek will be some of the main attractions.

Fans will also get to see ex-Aus Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber make their Grand Slam returns after their maternity leaves. Against Swiatek, Kenin will have a huge task in hand. Currently ranked World No. 38, Kenin won the title in 2020 and also reached the Roland Garros final that year, where an unseeded Swiatek defeated her for the title. That is also the only time they have played against each other.

The winner between Swiatek and Kenin, will face either 2016 Australian Open winner Kerber or 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in the second round. Swiatek lost to Collins in the 2022 semifinals. On the other hand, Kerber will feature in her first Grand Slam event since 2022 Wimbledon.

No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina, last year's runners-up, will take on former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the first round. She has lost in all three of her previous meetings vs Rybakina. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, who is No. 5 seed, reached the quarterfinals last year and will face a qualifier in the opening round.

If the seedings are maintained, Pegula will face rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen, the No. 12 seed, in the Round of 16. Also, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will face Shelby Rogers in the first round. No. 4 seed Coco Gauff will open her campaign against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Also, No. 16 seed Caroline Garcia will face two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, and the winner of that match could meet Gauff in the Round of 16.

2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki will return to Melbourne for the first time since 2020 and will face last year's semi finalist Magda Linette in the opening round. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who is the No. 2 seed, will take on a qualifier in the opening round, and held the World No. 1 ranking for eight weeks last year. No. 6 Ons Jabuer will also face a qualifier in the opening round. She could face 2023 WTA Newcomer of the Year Mirra Andreeva in the second round, and a potential Round of 16 opponent is No. 9 seed Barbora Krejcikova.