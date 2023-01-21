Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Novak Djokovic surges past Grigor Dimitrov to reach fourth round

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic surges past Grigor Dimitrov to reach fourth round

tennis
Published on Jan 21, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his third round match against Grigor Dimitrov.(REUTERS)
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his third round match against Grigor Dimitrov.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Novak Djokovic continued his charge towards a 10th Australian Open title with a superb 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov to reach the fourth round on Saturday but fears about the durability of his injured left hamstring only grew.

The Serbian, who is eyeing a 22nd major to match Rafa Nadal, looked uncertain in his movement in a roller-coaster opening set where he began with a break, squandered three set points at 5-3 and dropped serve late on before edging a thrilling tiebreak.

Also Read | Crouching 'tiger' Aryna Sabalenka on the prowl at Australian Open

A heavily-strapped but more aggressive Djokovic emerged from a medical timeout and built pressure with his relentless returns from the back, going up 4-2 as 27th seed Dimitrov hit the net to surrender his serve, and went on to wrap up the second set.

A half-fit Djokovic can still be a handful for most players but the fourth seed looked a little more certain of his mobility in the third set and a double break to start helped him subdue the error-prone Dimitrov who failed to make a late comeback.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic australian open tennis + 1 more
novak djokovic australian open tennis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out