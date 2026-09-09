Ben Shelton cracked the Carlos Alcaraz code: How the American turned 0-3 into his biggest win

On one of the longest-ever days at the US Open, with all four quarter-final matches going the distance, Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz had the makings of the match of the tournament, perhaps even the match of the year. The intrigue began from the moment this quarter-final was confirmed on Sunday. USA's Ben Shelton (R) shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after winning the men's singles quarter-final tennis match on day ten of the US Open (AFP) One of the most significant numbers behind Alcaraz’s US Open run last year was his serve, which he had revamped at the start of the season, unintentionally replicating Novak Djokovic’s motion. This time, perhaps because of the wrist injury that kept him out for more than four months earlier this season, his serve numbers had dipped. The speed had dropped, too. A leaner Alcaraz had therefore leaned more heavily on another weapon in his run to the quarter-finals: his return. That made the match-up against Shelton especially tantalising. The American had been serving impressively throughout the tournament, regularly unleashing 150 mph thunderbolts, and was also confident of matching Alcaraz’s raw physicality.

Deep Dive What tactics did Ben Shelton use to overcome Carlos Alcaraz in their quarter-final match? Why was the match between Shelton and Alcaraz considered historic at the US Open? How did Carlos Alcaraz's performance change throughout the match against Shelton?

Shelton had never beaten Alcaraz, losing all three of their previous meetings, including a four-set defeat at last year’s French Open. So when the world No. 8 lost the opening set in a gruelling tie-break after both men had secured late breaks, the pattern appeared set to continue. Alcaraz was 25-0 at the US Open when he had won the opening set and was also carrying an 18-match Grand Slam winning streak. But Shelton had other plans. Combining devastating serving, variation and athleticism with a solid defensive game and remarkable consistency across five sets, the 23-year-old not only fought back but also held off Alcaraz’s late surge to secure the biggest victory of his career. It was his first win over a top-three opponent and came after four hours and 28 minutes of tennis, with the match ending at a historic 3:30 a.m.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain appears to be sick in his match against Ben Shelton of the United States during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2026 US Open (Getty Images via AFP)