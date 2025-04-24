Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open, confirms worrying double injury blow ahead of French Open

Carlos Alcaraz confirmed a major injury blow on Thursday when he withdrew from the Madrid Open 2025. His injury revelation sparked major worry with the French Open around the corner. Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of Madrid Open 2025(REUTERS)

Alcaraz suffered an injury concern during the Barcelona Open final against Holger Rune earlier this month. He initially hoped to return to the Spanish capital, where he reigned supreme in 2022 and 2023, but medical tests confirmed a double injury blow. In fact, Spanish reports even claimed that Alcaraz might be uncertain for the Italian Open, which will take place in the first week of May, although the world no. 3 has yet to confirm it.

"I wanted to play here, but we've decided not to take any risks," Alcaraz revealed in Madrid.

"As you all suspected, since I haven't been able to train these days, the physio came in for the Barcelona final to treat my abductor muscle, but I also noticed something else in my left leg. On Tuesday, I had tests, and I assessed with my team to see if we could play in good condition in Madrid, and we did everything possible, but things didn't improve much.

"You have to listen to your body. Madrid is a city I look forward to playing all year. It's an exciting tournament, and I play it with a lot of emotion, but things didn't go the way I wanted to play here. In the end, we decided not to take any risks, as I was going to be more than I expected. I'll try to rest and recover so I can be back on the court as soon as possible."

As a seeded player, Alcaraz received a bye to the Madrid Open second round, where he was slated to play against the winner of Zizou Bergs versus Gabriel Diallo. Polish star Kamil Majchrzak will now replace him in the draw.