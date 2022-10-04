Home / Sports / Tennis / Casper Ruud loses, Nick Kyrgios wins at Japan Open

Published on Oct 04, 2022 06:15 PM IST

Nick Kyrgios reached the Round of 16 of the ongoing Japan Open. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud lost to Jaume Munar.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after a point against Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan during their men's singles match at the Japan Open.(AFP)
AP |

Top-seeded Casper Ruud lost and Nick Kyrgios won on Tuesday at the Japan Open. Ruud, who reached the final at both the French Open and the U.S. Open this year, lost to Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3. Kyrgios, who lost in the Wimbledon final, defeated Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3, 6-1 to reach the round of 16. He will next face Kamil Majchrzak, who beat Sho Shimabukuro 7-6 (2), 6-2.

The victory for Kyrgios came on the same day that his lawyer asked an Australian court to dismiss assault charges against him on mental health grounds. Magistrate Glenn Theakston adjourned the case until Feb. 3.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios will appear in court in person on that date for the first time since he was charged by police by summons in July. The common assault charge, which has a potential maximum sentence of two years in prison, relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to local police last December. The charge reportedly relates to an incident involving his former girlfriend.

Sign out