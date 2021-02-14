Dimitrov upsets Thiem to reach quarterfinal in Australian Open
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov beat third-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the fourth time here on Sunday.
The No. 18-seeded Dimitrov was down a break in each of the first two sets but rallied to keep up the pressure on his tiring opponent.
Thiem won the U.S. Open and was the runner-up at the Australian Open last year, but he was coming off a tough third-round match when he had to rally from two sets down to beat local favorite Nick Kyrgios in five.
Dimitrov, who has a career-high ranking of No. 3, will next play 114-ranked Aslan Karatsev, who upset Felix Auger-Aliassime to become the first man since 1996 to reach the quarterfinals on his Grand Slam debut.
The 27-year-old Russian qualifier dropped the first two sets but lifted his level and cut down his error-rate to beat the 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime in five.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
The unseeded 35-year-old from Taiwan has long been considered a doubles specialist but has developed a knack of knocking off top players in singles matches in recent years.
Rafael Nadal into 4th round in Australia; back seems OK
Nadal is chasing a men's record 21st major title but entered the tournament with back stiffness and without any competitive matches in 2021. He reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
Djokovic showed up at Melbourne Park on Saturday but did not swing a racket. He planned to have medical tests done to "understand what's really going on" after hurting himself while losing his footing during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round Friday night.
