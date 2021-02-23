IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal: The Big Three are all right
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal: The Big Three are all right

Women's tennis has found its Next Gen but the men still live under the shadow of the Big Three.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:08 AM IST

For the sake of statistical comparison, let’s take the year 1990 as a rough marker to separate generations in modern tennis.

Since 2017, how many women born after 1990 have been Grand Slam singles champions? Nine: Jelena Ostapenko, Garbine Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek.

Using the same parameters, how many men’s singles champions do we get? One: Dominic Thiem.

Even as the “Next Gen”—the term used to describe the younger generation in the sport—among men continue their struggles to get an inch from the old-guard of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the women have effectively overthrown the previous rule.

It was apparent at the 2021 Australian Open, where the two champions in Osaka, 23, and Novak Djokovic, 33, have an age gap of a decade. And while Osaka marched to the title by out-powering 23-time Slam winner Serena Williams—ruling the roost in women’s tennis for a large part since the turn of the century and still making deep Slam runs at 39—in the semi-finals, Djokovic swatted aside two young and ambitious challengers in Alexander Zverev (quarter-finals) and Daniil Medvedev (final).

Men’s tennis has, for quite some time now, longed for a fresh face to mount a serious challenge to the “Big Three”—Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. It is yet to happen.

Since 2017, for example, the Big Three have won 15 of the 16 slams. When Thiem finally wrapped his hands around the US Open trophy last year (after Djokovic defaulted, Nadal pulled out and Federer remained sidelined with injury), it was the first time after 13 Grand Slams than anyone outside the trio won a Slam. The storylines quickly cropped up again—is this finally the beginning of the passing of the baton? Not yet, emphatically stated Nadal in Paris and Djokovic in Melbourne, we’re still running fine.

It has been like this since 2005, when Nadal won the first of his incredible 13 French Open titles (Federer was already a 4-time Slam Champion)—fifteen years of dominance as challengers in men’s singles have risen briefly only to recede again in the shadows of the Big Three. Grigor Dimitrov? Stan Wawrinka? Milos Raonic? Kei Nishikori? Marin Cilic? Andy Murray? All superb players, Wawrinka and Murray the most successful of that group of challengers from the last decade with three Slams each. In that same time (2010-2020) the Big Three stacked up 34 of their 59 collective Slam titles till date.

Now the Big Three are older, almost at the edge of retirement; they have a new generation of challengers in Thiem, Medvedev, Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Like the generation before them, they too have shown the odd moment of inspiration—Thiem beating Djokovic at the 2019 French Open semi-final or Tsitsipas rallying past Nadal at the quarter-finals of this Australian Open, both in five sets.

The Next Gen in women—from Muguruza to Osaka to Halep to Andreescu—have each managed to get past the experience of Serena in a Grand Slam final in the last five years. Muguruza has also beaten Venus Williams, 40, while Osaka has defeated Petra Kvitova, 30, and Victoria Azarenka, 31, in Slam finals during the period.

Let’s look at the head-to-head record of two of the most prominent Next Gen members against two seasoned campaigners still at it among both men and women. Osaka has a 3-1 win-loss record over Serena, and that includes Osaka’s straight-sets victories in both their Slam meetings, while Halep has a 6-5 record against 33-year-old Angelique Kerber, a three-time Slam champion, with the Romanian beating the German in their previous two Slam outings. On the flipside there’s Medvedev with a 3-5 record against Djokovic, none of those three victories coming at Slams, while Thiem is 6-9 against Nadal, having only once beaten the Spaniard at the Australian Open quarter-finals last year.

“Everyone (among the women) believes now. I think before, Serena’s aura was so big that a lot of people lost the match in the locker room; we used to joke about it too,” India’s six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza said during a media interaction. “A lot of these girls now believe because they’ve had wins over her."

That belief appears to be in shorter supply among the young male players the moment they come up against the Big Three—more so against Djokovic and Nadal now—in best-of-five tournaments. Medvedev had no qualms in admitting as much.

“When they're in the zone, and I'm not shy to say it, I feel like they're just better tennis players," he said in the press conference after his Australian Open final defeat. "For sure, when we are also in the zone, we can bring them a big fight, we can win some matches, maybe some big titles, but it's just that the percentage is on their side.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic, Federer, Nadal: The Big Three are all right

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Women's tennis has found its Next Gen but the men still live under the shadow of the Big Three.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File(Getty Images for LTA)
Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File(Getty Images for LTA)
tennis

Ramkumar bows out Singapore ATP 250 event

PTI, Singapore
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Ramkumar, ranked 200, lost 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 in two hours and six minutes to the American who is ranked 80 places above him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
tennis

World number one Barty uncertain of schedule as Osaka closes in

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Barty accepted a wildcard to defend her Adelaide International title this week after making an exit at the quarter-final stage of her home Grand Slam with a defeat to Czech Karolina Muchova.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Where are Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in all-time men’s Grand Slam winners list?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:21 AM IST
How many Grand Slams have Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won in their careers?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic faces a sideline spell with muscle tear after sweet success

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The 33-year-old extended his own record with an emphatic 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite carrying the injury suffered in the third round of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(AP)
tennis

No walk in the Park for Novak Djokovic

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • A one-sided final notwithstanding, Djokovic braves a 3rd round abdomen injury making it his hardest Slam victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic will overtake Federer's Grand Slam tally, says coach Ivanisevic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Victory over Daniil Medvedev gave world number one Djokovic his 18th major and the 33-year-old champion is now two shy of Federer and Nadal who have won a men's record 20 each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Medvedev recalls long-ago practice session with Djokovic

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Back then, Djokovic already had been ranked No. 1 and was accumulating Grand Slam titles; Medvedev had yet to crack the Top 300.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic says he did tear muscle in Australia

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:05 PM IST
He said he was not sure he could keep competing until about two hours before his next match and at that point did not think winning the championship was realistic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka.(REUTERS)
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka.(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.(AP)
tennis

Djokovic on cloud nine in Australia after Medvedev mauling

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The world number one's 7-5 6-2 6-2 triumph under the lights at Rod Laver Arena secured his 18th Grand Slam title, bringing him within tantalising reach of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's all-time men's record of 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic beats Medvedev to win record-extending 9th Australian Open title

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Australian Open: This is Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title win, and he is two short of equalling his 'Big Three' rivals' Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's record of Slam wins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP)
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP)
tennis

Dodig, Polasek win Australian Open men's doubles title

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:02 PM IST
It was the first Grand Slam triumph for Polasek, 35, who came out of retirement in 2018, while Croatia's Dodig won his second men's doubles title after winning the 2015 French Open with Marcelo Melo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Ram, left, of the US and Barbora Krejcikova, second left, of the Czech Republic pose with their trophy.(AP)
Rajeev Ram, left, of the US and Barbora Krejcikova, second left, of the Czech Republic pose with their trophy.(AP)
tennis

Krejcikova and Ram win 2nd Australian Open title in 3 years

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST
She and Ram were in control from the start in a 6-1, 6-4 win Saturday over Australian wild cards Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy.(REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy.(REUTERS)
tennis

The Naomi Osaka star keeps rising

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The third seed broke away to win the next four games in the second set, and soon after the 2021 Australian Open title, beating 22nd seed Brady 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday’s final that pit a three-time Slam winner against a first-time finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP