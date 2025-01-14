‘I have 21 years of experience and he’s 21': Gael Monfils after Australian Open epic vs Frenchman nearly half his age

Gael Monfils, the 38-year-old French tennis icon, displayed his trademark resilience and flair in a dramatic five-set victory over 21-year-old compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. Despite being significantly older than his opponent, Monfils demonstrated that experience and endurance still have a place in today’s fast-paced game. Gael Monfils, left, of France is congratulated by compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard following their first round match at the Australian Open(AP)

The match, which lasted a gripping 3 hours and 46 minutes, saw Monfils claim a 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 win. Monfils had the chance to wrap up the contest in straight sets but squandered match points in the third, allowing Mpetshi Perricard to stage a spirited comeback. However, the seasoned veteran kept his cool to ultimately close out the match, earning a spot in the second round.

Monfils, who had just made history by becoming the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title at the Auckland Classic, was "crazy happy" with his performance. "Honestly, I never really think about it," Monfils said of his age. "I know I'm aged a little bit, but I try my best. I know this week I can sometimes have double the age of the guy (he's playing). I have, I think, 21 years of career, and he's 21 years old, Giovanni. Of course numbers are there, but I'm fighting, so I try not to put any number in my head."

The match was a battle of contrasting styles, with Monfils relying on his vast experience while Mpetshi Perricard showcased his youthful power, including one of the best second serves in the game. Monfils converted two of 12 break points and didn’t face a single break point on his own serve, but he also struggled with 18 double faults, including a crucial one when serving for the match in the third set.

Mpetshi Perricard, who had a breakout 2024 season, was impressed by Monfils' physicality, saying, “Sometimes on the bench I say to myself, 'He is not 38. Physically I don’t think he’s 38, but yeah, I mean, I’ll have to be better on some part to win this kind of match. I’m still young. I still can learn.’”

Monfils will next face Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the second round. His win marks his 17th appearance at Melbourne Park in that stage.

In other first-round action, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and Emma Navarro advanced after their own thrilling encounters, while top seeds like Elena Rybakina and Daria Kasatkina had easier paths to victory.