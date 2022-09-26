'I told him ‘confirm that...and I'll be with you': Rafael Nadal reveals how he learned of Roger Federer's retirement

Moments after Rafael Nadal had suffered a shock US Open exit, he had said, "I need to go back [home], fix things and I don't know when I'm going to come back. When I feel ready mentally to compete again... I will do it." Amid personal issues and injuries, Nadal had hinted towards ruling out Laver Cup. Yet he was there, albeit for only one match, the one that was Roger Federer's final match of his career. On Monday, Nadal revealed the conversation that he had with Federer over the latter's retirement that forced him to reconsider his Laver Cup participation.

Federer bid adieu to his 24-year-long career at the Laver Cup on Friday after losing in a doubles alongside Nadal. It was a fitting farewell for the 20-time Grand Slam winner to have the player he considers his "greatest rival" beside him in his farewell game and also have around two other the famed Big Four - Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Although Nadal had confirmed his participation at Laver Cup months ago, personal issues and injuries had left him with no choice but to cancel his trip to London before he had a conversation with Federer 10 days before the Swiss legend had announced his retirement. Federer wanted Nadal to know that he had decided to draw curtains on his career and that he would want the Spaniard to be there for his last match .

Speaking to Cope, Nadal said, "He told me ten days before announcing it but I didn't even know if he could play the doubles, because of the knee. We postponed the conversation a week later, and he also knew that, due to my situation, I cannot be away from home for a long time. The only thing I could say to him is 'confirm that you are going to play to manage it everything, and as little as I can, I will be with you, play or not play."

Nadal had eventually arrived in London the day before the match, after which their doubles match was confirmed, the two along with the other players attented the galla dinner. The next day they played the match and Nadal withdrew from Laver Cup moments later citing personal issues.

