Jannik Sinner instantly flips on 'Carlos Alcaraz' stance in Wimbledon speech, Spaniard's reaction steals the show

Jannik Sinner reigned supreme as he got his French Open revenge against Carlos Alcaraz, winning in four sets in their men’s singles Wimbledon final on Sunday. Alcaraz, two-time defending champion, clinched the first set, but then Sinner roared back to win the next four in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory. Jannik Sinner poked fun at Carlos Alcaraz.(AFP/Instagram)

It marked Sinner’s fourth Grand Slam title, and now he is one short of Alcaraz’s total of five. The Italian was obviously in a jovial mood during the presentation ceremony, and even joked during his interview, when praising Alcaraz. He quipped, “So keep going, keep pushing, you are going to hold many, many times this trophy… You already have two, so!”

Sinner also had a playful joke for his brother, who was there to watch his match. He said, “It’s so special because seeing my parents here, my brother, my whole team, it’s amazing. Actually, a special thanks to my brother because there is no Formula 1 race this weekend, that’s why he’s here!”

Sinner recently served a short doping ban after his Australian Open victory, and he returned to action in May.

He was also emotional after his win, and was seen smiling at his box after the match. “It feels emotional because only me and the people who are close to me know exactly what we have been through on and off the court and it has been everything except easy,” he said.

“We've tried to push every practice session, even I was struggling at times mentally. Maybe even more in practice sessions because I feel like when I play the match, I can switch off and just play. I believe that this helped me a lot.”

It also proved to be Sinner’s first Grand Slam title since his doping ban came to an end, and he also lost to Alcaraz in the French Open final.