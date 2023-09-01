'Maybe I need to accept that...': Andy Murray makes heartbreaking statement after US Open 2023 exit

Andy Murray crashed out of the second round at the ongoing US Open 2023, losing to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Thursday. Dimitrov sealed a 6-3 6-4 6-1 victory to enter the third round and looked like he was in fine form. Andy Murray waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after a loss against Grigor Dimitro during their Men's Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2023 US Open.(Getty Images via AFP)

Murray, who was also US Open champion in 2012, fought brilliantly against 19th-seed Grigor Dimitrov, but soon ran out of stamina. Speaking after the match, Murray said, "It's obviously disappointing, to not play how you would like. Maybe I need to accept that, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I'm capable of, they might not be there, as well."

After nearing retiring in 2019 due to a hip issue, Murray has played some good tennis during this season. After his opening round win at the Flushing Meadows, he also pointed out that he was at his highest ranking (37th), since having a metal hip put in his body. Despite that, he only reached the Wimbledon 2023 second round and third round of Australian Open 2023.

"I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level. I enjoy the work. The training and trying to improve and trying to get better, I do still enjoy that. That's what keeps me going," he further added.

Dimitrov took the decisive break in the first set after some poor serves from Murray, which also included two double faults and two service games. He was soon leading a set and a break after another poor service game by Murray to open the second set.

They were a key stage for Murray, when Dimitrov served with the break at 4-3 in the second set, but he double faulted twice to offer the Briton a break point. A lengthy 33-stroke rally followed on the break point, but Dimitrov came out on top. The Bulgarian stayed alive in the service game and served out the set, winning the match in three sets.

