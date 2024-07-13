Novak Djokovic booed by Wimbledon crowd on setting up Carlos Alcaraz rematch days after launching angry tirade

A few days after Novak Djokovic launched a scathing attack against the Centre Court crowd, the spectators responded on Friday by booing the Serb again after he beat Lorenzo Musetti in the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semifinal. The chorus of jeers was heard when Djokovic celebrated with his usual violin gesture in a tribute to his young daughter. Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday(AP)

Earlier this week, during the round of 16 match against Holger Rune at the same iconic arena, Djokovic believed that he was booed by the crowd, who were instead cheering for the Dane in their usual bellowing manner, saying "Rune." And despite being clarified by the presenter during the on-court interview, Djokovic refused to accept it.

"I know they were cheering for Rune but that is also an excuse to boo," Djokovic said on Monday. “I have been on the tour for more than 20 years. Trust me, I know all the tricks.”

The signs of friction between the crowd and Djokovic was on display yet again on Friday when the 24-time Grand Slam winner was targeted by a section of the fans on Centre Court, who booed at him during his violin celebration. The gesture from the crowd even left BBC commentator John McEnroe perplexed.

However, Djokovic, maintaining a classy composure, admitted that the Wimbledon remains the most cherished tournament of his career.

"Wimbledon has always been a childhood dream for me - to play it, to win it," he explained. "I've said the story many times but I think it's worth repeating it. I was a seven-year-old boy in Serbia watching the bombs fly over my head and dreaming of being on the most important court in the world, which is here - Centre Court at Wimbledon.

"[I was] constructing a Wimbledon trophy out of any material I had in the room and watching myself in the mirror and telling myself I'd be a Wimbledon champion one day."

A fortnight ago, Djokovic did not confirm whether he would participate in Wimbledon. He had undergone knee surgery after withdrawing from the French Open. However, he brushed aside all the concerns to reach his sixth consecutive Grand Slam final at the All England Club, although he benefitted from a walkover against Alex De Minaur in the quarters before destroying Musetti in the semifinal in straight sets.

Djokovic will next face Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Daniil Medvedev in four sets, in the final on Sunday. It will be their fourth meeting, where Djokovic leads 3-2, and won both the last two matches after incurring a heartbreaking loss in the Wimbledon final last year.