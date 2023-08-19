Novak Djokovic fires warning to Carlos Alcaraz as Wimbledon rematch looms large at Cincinnati Masters

On the day before Novak Djokovic's first match on tour since the heartbreak in Wimbledon, he was asked about that defeat in London last month. The Serb admitted that he had his regrets over missed chances, but has long moved on from the loss. And Djokovic, through each of his performances at the Cincinnati Masters this week, has reiterated the same. In his run to the semifinal, Djokovic hasn't lost a single set and lost more than four games in a set in three matches. And as he marches towards an eighth final in Ohio, with a possible Wimbledon final rematch on the cards, he fired a warning to Carlos Alcaraz, who made the semis as well on Friday. Novak Djokovic could face Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Masters final

The 36-year-old was at his dominating best in the quarterfinal tie as he wrapped up the opening set in just minutes against Atlanta champion Taylor Fritz. And although he double faulted at the start of the second which led to the American clinching a break, Djokovic bounced back in top-class fashion to break back, en route to winning four games in a row from 2-4 down, and earn a semi-final berth. The Serb won 6-0, 6-4 against Fritz in exactly an hour, taking his tally to 7-0 against the youngster.

When asked about his progress in the tournament as he set up a clash against Alexander Zverev in the semis with a possible Alcaraz battle looming large in the finale, Djokovic admitted that he feels better with every passing match and looks to raise his level as he gears up for the 2023 US Open.

"That's something I'm wishing for, that every day I raise the bar slightly more, the level of tennis," he said. "That's what's happening during the tournament. I played three great matches and each day has been a better feeling on the court overall. So hopefully the same trajectory can continue."

Djokovic joins Alcaraz in 2023 ATP Finals

With his win on Friday, Djokovic became the second player, after Alcaraz, this season to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin which will take place from November 12 to 19. This was the 16th time he made the event in his career, which is the joint third-most for a player alongside the legendary Jimmy Connors. The only time Djokovic failed to earn his place in the prestigious event since 2007 was in 2017.

