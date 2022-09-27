Novak Djokovic provides big update on Laver Cup injury ahead of first regular match since Wimbledon title haul

Novak Djokovic is all set to make his return to tennis to play his first regular event since winning the Wimbledon title in London in July as the world no.7 has reached Israel to participate in the ATP 250 in Tel Aviv starting this week. But heading into the event, https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/novak-djokovichad injury concerns which he had struggled with at the Laver Cup last week in London. And now, the Serb has given a huge update on his injury ahead of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open where he will play both singles and doubles.

Djokovic has been out of action since retaining his Wimbledon crown yet again at the SW19, which took his Grand Slam tally to one behind 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal and one clear of recently-retired Roger Federer. Owing to his vaccinated status, he was denied entry in Canada for the Montreal Masters and then missed the US Open as well for the same reason. He however, played three matches at the Laver Cup last week - winning a singles and doubles tie on Saturday while losing losing to Felix Auger Aliassime on Sunday in straight sets.

It was during Sunday's match that Djokovic had incurred that wrist injury on his right hand leaving a concern over his participation in the Tel Aviv. But the 35-year-old had brushed aside all concerns.

“Today, I practiced almost two hours and it was OK. I’m feeling good,” Djokovic told local press. “Happy that the mini injury is now behind me. Hoping it, knock on wood, stays the way I want it to stay for the tournament.”

Djokovic also recalled playing in Israel back as an 18-year-old when he had guided the Serbia Davis Cup team past the host team in Ramat HaSharon.

“One of the best and loudest atmosphere I ever experienced. Very passionate people for sports here. It’s great to see that, because I like that kind of passion and love that comes in from the people towards sports,” Djokovic said.

“I haven’t been here for many years. And last time I was here, I had a fantastic experience. I was very welcomed by people. I have collaborated also with people from Israel, my fitness coach and manager for many years. All [these] factors have decided for me to come here.”

Djokovic will be playing his doubles alongside Israel's Jonathan Erlich on Wednesday while his singles tie will be on Thursday.

