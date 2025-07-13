Roger Federer's family: All about his wife Mirka and two sets of twins

It's the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final, and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to face off for the championship. With the anticipation sky high for the Wimbledon final, it's time to remember one personality who had a once-in-a-lifetime impact on the Grand Slam - Roger Federer. The eight-time Wimbledon champion may have retired from tennis in 2022, but his name still manages to evoke a sense of awe and wonder, as his recent appearance in the tournament indicated. Tennis legend Roger Federer shares two sets of identical twins with his wife Mirka.(AP)

Post his retirement, Roger Federer's life is grounded in family, according to People, and is all about spending time with his wife, Mirka Federer, and their two sets of twins.

Who is Mirka Federer?

Roger and Mirka Federer met in the year 2000. Both of them were representing Switzerland at the Sydney Olympics, as per People. They tied the knot in 2009 at Federer’s hometown of Basel. Mirka, who competed in tennis under her maiden name Vavrinec, was forced to bow out of the sport after a career-ending injury.

In his retirement speech, Federer expressed his gratitude to his wife for supporting him in his career. Mirka also attended the 2023 Met Gala with her husband.

Roger Federer's children: Two sets of twins

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, are parents to two sets of twins. They first welcomed identical twin daughters in 2009. The kids' names were later revealed- Myla Rose and Charlene Riva. After five years, the couple welcomed twin sons, Leo and Lenny. The tennis legend speaks both English and Swiss German with his kids at home, as per an Essentially Sports report.

Federer's kids were often spotted supporting their father on the court. Interestingly, an Essentially Sports report from 2024 stated that the 20-time Grand Slam winner had sent his kids to Rafael Nadal's tennis academy for training.

In an earlier interview with People, the tennis legend had admitted that his son, Leo Federer, is getting serious about tennis, while Lenny has a strong creative instinct. Overall, Roger Federer told the outlet that as a father, he supports their choices.

“I feel like it's a very vital time to be around them and to help them, guide them, and obviously, let them also fly on their own,” Federer stated in June 2024, expressing his joy at being able to spend time with his kids.

Roger Federer's life after retirement

Roger Federer retired in 2022. Since then, he has enjoyed spending time with his family. Together they have tried scuba diving, skiing, and other activities. The tennis legend was also spotted taking his kids to popular concerts, according to People. He also took them on trips to places in Africa and Ibiza, which are close to him.

FAQs

How many children does Roger Federer have?

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, are parents to two sets of twins. They welcomed daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva in 2009. Later, the couple welcomed twin sons, Leo and Lenny, in 2014.

What is the net worth of Roger Federer?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roger Federer has a net worth of $750 million.

What does Roger Federer do for a living?

Roger Federer has played professional tennis for more than 24 years. At the same time, he has made money from partnerships with luxury brands like Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, and more.