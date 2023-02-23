Home / Sports / Tennis / Sabalenka extends winning streak, Swiatek advances in Dubai

Sabalenka extends winning streak, Swiatek advances in Dubai

Published on Feb 23, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after she got a point against Latvia's Jeļena Ostapenko during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka improved to 13-0 this year with a 2-6 6-1 6-1 victory over Jelena Ostapenko to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

The second-ranked Sabalenka will next face Barbora Krejcikova, who beat fellow Czech player Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

Earlier, top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1 6-0.

The 21-year-old Pole was then issued a walkover to the semifinals after former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness. Pliskova had advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5 6-7(6) 6-2 in the round of 16.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week.

Swiatek will face the winner of the all-American quarterfinal match between Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.

Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.

The other final-eight match features third-ranked Jessica Pegula against Karolina Muchova.

