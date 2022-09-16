Serena Williams shares priceless message on Roger Federer's retirement announcement

When Serena Williams had played her final tennis match for her illustrious career at he the US Open 12 days back, Roger Federer had shared a classy message for the 23-time Grand Slam winner with a video post which was shred on ATP's Instagram handle. On Friday, Serena did the same when Federer shocked world tennis with his intention to retire from the sport next week after the Laver Cup in London. Taking to Instagram, Serena shared a priceless message for the legend.

Federer was all set to return to action later this month having last played competitive tennis in Wimbledon last year. He was set to play in Laver Cup before making an appearance in Basel. But the 20-time major winner shared a video message and typed a copy of his lengthy announcement on his social-media handle to announce that he would bid adieu to the sport next week at the end of the Laver Cup event in London.

Within minutes, Twitter and Instagram was flooded with messages from all corners of the globe, congratulating Federer on his incredible career. Serena too joined the bandwagon. She initially reacted to Federer's post with a classy message - "So beautifully said. What. A. Class. Act" which included two heart emoticons as well before she shared a separate post to congratulate Federer.

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer,” she wrote on Instagram.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dream, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career. Above all I must offer a special thank you to my unbelievable fans. You will never know how much strength and belief you have given me. The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills in my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy," Federer said in his retirement statement.

