Watch: Shot of the match as Novak Djokovic defeats Casper Ruud to win 23rd Grand Slam title in Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud to win his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, in Roland Garros on Monday. The Serb was at his best, sealing a 7(7)-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the men's singles French Open final. By claiming his 23rd Grand Slam title, Djokovic overtook Rafael Nadal in the men's pecking order for most Slams. He joins Serena Williams on the most Slam won by any player in the Open Era, he also became the first man to win all the Majors at least thrice. Casper Ruud won a stunning point vs Novak Djokovic.

Despite his defeat, Ruud showed immense grit and passion to put in a good fight and threatened Djokovic on occasions. One such instance was in the first set when the Serb was trailing 4-5 and served. After Ruud returned, both players drew closer to the net and exchanged some smart shots, with Djokovic finally lofting over his opponent. But Ruud had other plans and ran back to twist, turn and return it back to the Serbian ace. Djokovic gave a slow volley return, and then Ruud played an excellent backhand to win the point.

Also Read | Andy Murray wins Surbiton final to set age record ahead of Wimbledon

Here is the video of the shot:

Following Djokovic's win, his coach Goran Ivanisevic revealed that the Serb 'has a software in his head' which causes him to switch during grand slam events. "He (Djokovic) has this software in his head that he can switch when a Grand Slam comes. A Grand Slam is a different sport compared to other tournaments. He switches his software. The day we arrived here, he was better, he was more motivated, he was more hungry", he said.

"Every day he played better and better. I thought against Alcaraz one-and-a-half hours he played unbelievably smart and unbelievable tennis. And today he just finish what we started actually in Monte-Carlo, to practise, and now it's payday. We cashed the cheque", he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON