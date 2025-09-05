Yuki Bhambri comes agonisingly close to US Open final, bows out after a gallant fight in doubles semi-final

India's Yuki Bhambri came agonisingly close to a Grand Slam final, bowing out in the semifinals of the US Open men’s doubles after a hard-fought battle alongside his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand. The Indo-Kiwi pair lost 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 4-6 to sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in a gripping three-set contest. Yuki Bhambri of India (L) talks with partner Michael Venus of New Zealand against Joe Salisbury of the United Kingdom and Neal Skupski of the United Kingdom during their Men's Doubles Semifinal(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite the defeat, Bhambri walked away with a historic achievement. The 33-year-old became only the sixth Indian man in the Open era to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam doubles event. He now joins the elite company of Anand Amritraj, Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.

For Bhambri, who once had promising singles ambitions before injuries derailed his path, the semifinal finish represents a significant career milestone. He and Venus were one of the standout teams at Flushing Meadows this year, toppling higher-ranked pairs and showcasing remarkable chemistry throughout the tournament.

Their run included a straight-sets win over the fourth-seeded German duo of Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz, followed by a strong performance against 11th seeds Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic. These wins solidified Bhambri’s growing reputation as a doubles specialist on the international circuit.

Speaking after the match, Bhambri reflected on the experience with pride. "This has been a special week for me. To be playing at this level and in the semifinals of a Slam is a big moment," he said.

The result marks another high point in a strong season for Indian tennis. It follows Rohan Bopanna’s consistent presence among the top doubles players this year. Bhambri’s performance, coming after years of fitness setbacks, could serve as a turning point as he looks to build momentum for the rest of the season.

His deep run at the US Open is expected to bring a significant jump in his doubles ranking, further strengthening his position on the ATP tour.