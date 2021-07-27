Tokyo Olympics Day 4 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

July 27 once again promises to be a positive day for the Indians as they hope the shooters to bring their campaign back on track with the mixed team events. Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Deswal would look to rise from the disappointments of the individual events and give India medals. Boxer Lovlina will start her campaign in the round of 16 while the men's hockey team will look to bounce back from the crushing 1-7 loss to Australia and get back on the winning ways against Spain. Paddler Sharath Kamal will carry India's hopes in table tennis when in his third round match.

Here is India's schedule on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics

Shooting

*Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30am IST followed by final.

*Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 9:45am IST followed by final.

Hockey

India vs Spain in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST

Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 8:30am IST.

Boxing:*Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33am IST.

Sailing

*Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 08:35am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 08:45am IST.

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race: 11:50am IST.

Table Tennis

*Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men's Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30am IST.