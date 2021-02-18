TT Nationals: Manika clinches women's singles title for second time
Star paddler Manika Batra clinched her second title by defeating Reeth Rishya 4-2 in the women’s singles final of the Senior National Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika, representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), had won her maiden title in 2015 at Hyderabad Nationals and finished a runner-up at Ranchi in 2017 when she lost the final to Sutirtha Mukherjee.
The top-ranked Indian in the world made a brilliant comeback after losing the first two games to win the match and title 8-11, 10-12, 11-1, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6.
Reeth, also of PSPB, lost her rhythm in the third game but regained it in the fourth, leading 9-3. But, Manika took eight points on the trot to level the score. After that, it was Manika all over as she tightened the noose around Reeth’s neck putting her in all discomfiture.
The fifth game was a one-sided one as Manika pushed Reeth into a completely defensive mode. Suddenly, the attacking posture of Reeth deserted her and she looked like an ordinary player.
It was clever of Manika to change her strategy when Reeth was attacking in the second game which the latter won on extended points. The defence of Reeth could not be comprehended and too many net errors in the crucial stages also cost Reeth the chance of becoming the national champion.
Reeth lost the opportunity to avenge her title defeat at the Institutional Championships in 2019. There too, Reeth had let the crown slip off her hands after handsomely leading 3-1 in the final.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TT Nationals: Manika clinches women's singles title for second time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic into Australian Open final for 9th time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final
- Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach Australian Open final
- Australian Open: Osaka won the game in straight sets beating the 23-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League
- Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relentless Man City open up 10-point lead in Premier League
- Everton was the latest team to be brushed aside by Pep Guardiola’s side, with City winning 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday to open up its biggest lead yet in the league this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Champions League: Porto record first win over Juventus
- Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa breaks jinx of draws, stakes claim for top four with win against Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutee among top athletes in first post-Covid senior level track and field meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev's astonishing breakthrough in debut Grand Slam
- The 27-year-old defeated 18th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, a third straight victory against a seeded player at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1
- Lionel Messi had blasted Barca ahead with a penalty in the first half but Mbappe pulled the French champions level with a classy piece of control and finishing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox