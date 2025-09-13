BRISTOL, Tenn. Qualifying in the first half of a 39-driver field, AJ Allmendinger stole the spotlight from theE NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders who followed him around Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon. AJ Allmendinger earns surprising pole position for Bristol Playoff race

Allmendinger toured the 0.533-mile concrete short track in 15.117 seconds to earn the top starting spot for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the Round of 16 elimination event.

The lap held up against an onslaught of Playoff drivers. Ryan Blaney came closest with a lap just 0.003 seconds slower than Allmendinger's. Austin Cindric, just 11 points above the current elimination line for the Round of 12, will start third after a lap at 126.804 mph, far better than his average Bristol starting spot of 21.4.

The Busch Light Pole Award was Allmendinger's first of the season, first at Bristol and fifth of his career.

"We just had a really good practice," said Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. "We had a solid race in the spring, so good notes to go off of, for sure. You never know. They were saying the tires were going to be a little different, but our practice was really good.

"I was pretty happy with that lap... The tire doesn't feel a ton different. You can feel the softness the car kind of moves around on it but it's not a massive difference to me. We'll see how it races , once you get 125 laps on it."

Non-Playoff driver Ty Gibbs qualified fourth in the fastest Toyota, with six Playoff drivers behind him. Kyle Larson , winner of the last two Cup Series races at Bristol was fifth, with Last week's Gateway winner Denny Hamlin sixth fastest.

William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell and Josh Berry will start sixth through 10th on the grid, respectively.

Berry is 16th in the Playoff standings, 45 points below the cut line for the Round of 12 and needing a victory to advance past the Round of 16. But Berry was fastest among the four drivers below the elimination line.

Alex Bowman, 35 points in arrears, qualified 15th. Austin Dillon, 11 points behind Cindric, will start 23rd. And Shane van Gisbergen, 15 points below the cut line, will start 28th.

Other Playoff drivers qualified as follows: Ross Chastain 13th, Tyler Reddick 14th, Chase Elliott 16th, Joey Logano 22nd and Chase Briscoe 31st.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tennessee Friday, , 2025

1. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 126.930 mph. 2. Ryan Blaney @, Ford, 126.905 mph. 3. Austin Cindric @, Ford, 126.804 mph. 4. Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 126.720 mph. 5. Kyle Larson @, Chevrolet, 126.670 mph. 6. Denny Hamlin @, Toyota, 126.312 mph. 7. William Byron @, Chevrolet, 126.187 mph. 8. Bubba Wallace @, Toyota, 126.170 mph. 9. Christopher Bell @, Toyota, 126.121 mph. 10. Josh Berry @, Ford, 126.121 mph. 11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 126.071 mph. 12. Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 126.054 mph. 13. Ross Chastain @, Chevrolet, 125.914 mph. 14. Tyler Reddick @, Toyota, 125.856 mph. 15. Alex Bowman @, Chevrolet, 125.757 mph. 16. Chase Elliott @, Chevrolet, 125.650 mph. 17. Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 125.642 mph. 18. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 125.633 mph. 19. John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 125.633 mph. 20. Ryan Preece, Ford, 125.568 mph. 21. Chris Buescher, Ford, 125.494 mph. 22. Joey Logano @, Ford, 125.428 mph. 23. Austin Dillon @, Chevrolet, 125.150 mph. 24. Zane Smith, Ford, 125.052 mph. 25. Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 124.914 mph. 26. Cole Custer, Ford, 124.800 mph. 27. Erik Jones, Toyota, 124.695 mph. 28. Shane Van Gisbergen # @, Chevrolet, 124.630 mph. 29. Riley Herbst #, Toyota, 124.622 mph. 30. Noah Gragson, Ford, 124.581 mph. 31. Chase Briscoe @, Toyota, 124.347 mph. 32. Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 124.339 mph. 33. Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 123.953 mph. 34. Cody Ware, Ford, 123.000 mph. 35. Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 122.905 mph. 36. Todd Gilliland, Ford, 122.756 mph. 37. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 122.552 mph. 38. Corey Heim, Toyota, 122.427 mph. 39. Chad Finchum, Ford, 119.522 mph.

Reid Spencer, Special to Field Level Media

