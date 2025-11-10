Caleb Williams scrambled untouched down the left side from 17 yards out with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Bears rallied for a 24-20 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Bears overcome late 10-point deficit to stun Gian

After New York punter Jaime Gilliam shanked a 26-yard punt to the Chicago 47-yard line, the Bears easily moved into the red zone.

On second and eight, Williams faked a handoff to D'Andre Swift and took off down the left side. He eluded New York defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris and waltzed into the end zone when tight end Cole Kmet blocked defensive back Tyler Nubin.

The Bears won for the sixth time in seven games and pulled off their second straight late victory a week after Williams threw a 58-yard TD to Colston Loveland 17 seconds left in Cincinnati.

Williams completed 20 of 36 passes for 220 yards. Williams also rushed eight yards for 63 yards, including a career-high 29-yard gain one play before he found Rome Odunze for a 2-yard TD with 3:56 remaining.

The Giants lost lost their fourth straight game and also lost rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to a concussion after he hit the ground hard following a fumble by third quarter.

New York has allowed 75 points in the fourth quarter over its past four games. It pressured Williams 12 times without getting a sack and turned the ball over on down six times.

Before being replaced by Russell Wilson, Dart completed 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards. He rushed six times for 66 yards, including a 3-yard TD that tied the game in the second quarter and a 24-yard run to put the Giants up 17-7.

Dart also lost a fumble that was recovered by Chicago defensive back Nahshon Wright with 5:14 left in the third quarter and his head hit the ground, resulting in his exit.

In his first appearance since Week 3, Wilson completed 3 of 7 passes for 45 yards. He was sacked for an 18-yard loss before New York's ill-fated punt and threw an incompletion to Wan'Dale Robinson with 43 seconds on fourth down that clinched the win for Chicago.

Kyle Monangai's eight-yard run with 5:40 left in the first opened the scoring for the Bears. Dart scored his first TD early in the second and following a 32-yard field goal with three seconds left by Younghoe Koo, Dart scored again early in the third for a 17-7 lead.

