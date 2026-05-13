Ja Morant's 3-word tribute on Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke's shock death at 29; ‘Still…’

The shocking news of Memphis Grizzlies forwards Brandon Clarke's death has left the basketball community in shock. With reports that the 29-year-old's death is being investigated as a possible overdose, reactions are flowing in from Clarke's teammates at the Grizzles. Ja Morant (L) and Brandon Clarke (R). (AP)

One of the first to react was Ja Morant. Despite rumors that Memphis was trading him, Morant made a series of posts mourning his teammate's death.

Notably, Morant and Brandon Clarke both joined the Memphis Grizzles in 2019. While Morant was drafted by Grizzles, Clarke was drafted by the OKC Thunder and immediately traded to Memphis. The duo has spent seven seasons in the NBA playing for the same team.

Ja Morant's Reaction: What He Said On Clarke's death Morant posted four Instagram stories as soon as the news of Brandon Clarke's death was announced by the Memphis Grizzlies on social media.

The first photo showed a snap of Morant, Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. from when they were rookies. Morant also shared the photo on Twitter.

Also read: Brandon Clarke overdose: Drug paraphernalia details emerge after death; past Kratom charge in focus

In the second Instagram story, he shared a photo of Clarke hugging him and wrote: "This hurts BC. love you broski. gone way too soon. it's bigger than basketball."

However, it was a video he shared along with a three-word caption that really touched the hearts of the Memphis Grizzles fan. The video was a reshare from Devin Walker profile, which shows Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant celebrating together after winning an award.

The three-word caption read: “still out goat. BC15”