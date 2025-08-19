Brian Thomas Jr reveals how Trevor Lawrence's role in Jaguars has changed, 'Becoming more of a...'

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr spoke out about fellow quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s skills during a recent appearance on ‘The Pivot’. He elaborated on what he felt about Lawrence as a player and how he has transformed over the years. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) performs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)

“Brian Thomas Jr. sees the changes in Trevor Lawrence. The former 1st overall pick has taken more of a leadership role, he’s bolstered his communication, & worked overtime to be on the same page with his wide receivers. New head coach Liam Cohen was brought in to help Lawrence reach his full potential, & the pressure is on. It’s now or never, & @brian.thomas11 thinks this year is the year! @thepivot training camp tour on @youtube & all streaming platforms,” an account posted on social media.

What Brian Thomas Jr said

“I met him in high school, and from the first time I ever watched him throw a football, I was like, 'That’s what it’s supposed to look like. Then you see the statuesque quarterback build, you’re like, “That’s what it’s supposed to look like.” That’s why he’s drafted first overall. That’s why he wins the national championship at Clemson, and it’s also why Liam Coen is now here. It’s about getting Trevor Lawrence to reach his full potential,” host Ryan Clark opened the interview.

When asked about what could help Lawrence deliver a career-high performance this season, Thomas replied, “He has taken on more of a leadership role, and he’s taking the next step. I feel like he’s taking the next step in his game, whether it’s building the chemistry with us: me and all the other receivers. Just talking to us a lot more about how we see certain routes, how he likes it, or how we might like it versus a certain cover."

He added, “He might see it this way and stuff like that, but we might tell him a certain way. Just finding that point where we can agree on stuff like that. I would say that’s probably the biggest thing. Just becoming more of a leader and seeing how we see things, with what’s the best way for us to execute these certain plays versus certain coverages. I would say that’s probably the biggest thing. I feel like this year is the year for him.”

The Jaguars are set to face the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 23, for their next preseason outing.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta